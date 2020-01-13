Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: 55 new jobs notified; here's how to apply

Image Source : PTI Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Job vacancies notified

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: A recruitment notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 48th course (October 2020) for Short Service Commission (NT) has been released by the Indian Army. Those interested in joining the Indian Army should apply online to the vacancies posted, latest by February 6. Candidates should note that wards of battle casualties of army personnel are also invited to apply for various posts with the Indian Army.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs with the Indian Army should read the details below.

NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: It is mandatory to carry a degree from a recognised university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 per cent, taking into account marks of all the years. Final year students are also allowed to apply to the job vacancies if they have scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the first 2 0r 3 years of their degree course.

For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel: It is mandatory to carry a degree from a recognised university or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50 per cent. NCC 'C' certificate is not required for wards of battle casualties.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Dates to remember

Vacancies notified - January 8, 2020

Last date to apply - February 6, 2020

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) will shortlist the applications. After shortlisting of applications, the Centre allotment - Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB) will be intimated to candidates via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come-first-serve basis initially. Thereafter, it will be allotted by the Selection Centres.

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2020: Vacancies

NCC Men – 50 posts have been notified (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

NCC Women – 5 posts have been notified (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

How to apply for Indian Army Special Entry Recruitment 2020

Candidates who are interested to apply for jobs with the Indian Army should do so online. All job applications for the Indian Army are being accepted on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.