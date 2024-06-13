Border clocks 27 years: Suniel Shetty to Sunny Deol, check Then and Now version of actors in this classic cult

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM JP Dutta's Border clocks 27 years today

JP Dutta's iconic multi-starrer war film Border has completed 27 years of its theatrical release. Set during the Indo-Pak War of 1971, the film is based on the events of the Battle of Longewala. The film was released on June 13, 1997, with positive reviews from critics and garnered critical acclaim for its storyline, direction, songs and performances by the actors. The film featured Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Raakhee and Sudesh Berry in key roles. On the occasion of the films 27th anniversary, let us take a look at Then and Now version of its main actors.

Sunny Deol

In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Maj. Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, who took up the command of a company of the 23rd Battalion Punjab Regiment, which consisted of just 120 soliders.

Jackie Shroff

The actor played Wing Commander Andy Bajwa in Border. In the film, he comes to rescue the 23rd Battalion Punjab Regiment in the climax as he and his team officer couldn't defend the post as long as the first stroke of light arrived.

Sunil Shetty

Suniel plays Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh of the Border Security Force (BSF). His popular dialogue from the film 'Ye dharti meri maa hai' is still remembered among the fans of the film.

Akshaye Khanna

The actor played 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh Bhan, who recently joined the army. For his role in Border, Akshaye also won a Filmfare Award under the Best Male Debut category.

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja played the role of Kamla Sodhi, who is Dharamvir's fiance. A song titled 'Humein Jab Se Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai' also featuring Akshaye Khanna is one of the most loved romantic songs from the film.

