Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in legal trouble again, Mumbai session court orders probe in fraud case

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are once again in the news but for not the right reasons. The Mumbai Sessions Court has ordered the police to investigate against Shilpa and Raj Kundra. A gold dealer has accused the actress and her husband of fraud. Due to this, the court has ordered an investigation against both of them. The case of fraud filed in the court constitutes a prima facie cognizable offence. Sessions Court Judge NP Mehta has directed Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to investigate the allegations made in the complaint of bullion trader Prithviraj Saremal Kothari. Apart from this, the court has said in its order that if the allegation is proved correct after investigation, then the police should register an FIR in this case under all the necessary sections of the IPC and conduct a proper investigation against the actress and her husband.

Court orders investigation

The court said that if any cognizable offence has been committed by the accused, then the police can take necessary action against both. Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are said to be the founders of a company named Satyug Gold Private Limited and the lawyer appearing in the court on behalf of Kothari said that a scheme was started in 2014, under which the persons wishing to invest will have to make full payment of gold at a discounted rate while applying for it and on the maturity date he will be given a fixed amount of gold.

What did the lawyers of the bullion trader say?

The lawyers of the victim bullion trader said that just by reading about such a scheme it will be clear that the gold will be given to the concerned director, no matter what the price is in the market at that time, which is enough to show that there was a guarantee based on which such a scheme was made.

Allegedly, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had met Kothari and assured him of providing gold on time. On the assurance of both, Kothari had invested 90 lakhs in the scheme. Under this, he was promised 5000 grams of 24-carat gold on completion of 5 years on 2 April 2019. He was told that gold would be made available to him irrespective of the market price, but on completion of 5 years, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's company did not fulfil their promise and neither did Kothari get gold from their company. However, this is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are embroiled in a controversy, even before this the name of the actress and her businessman husband has been involved in many controversies.

