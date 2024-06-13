Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar-starrer locks new release date, to clash with THIS pan-India film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein has changed the release date of the film. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in September and now the producers of the film have finalised August 15 as its release date. Apart from Akshay, Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film will be clashing With Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is also releasing on the same date. Announcing the Independence Day release date of the film, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres." She also shared a picture with the team of 'Khel Khel Mein'.

More deets about the film

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Simha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Akshay Kumar's other big projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The film failed to churn out big at the box office despite being released during the festive season of Eid. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He recently updated his fans that he and Arshad have finished their Rajasthan schedule.

