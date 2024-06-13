Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar-starrer locks new release date, to clash with THIS pan-India film

Khel Khel Mein: Akshay Kumar-starrer locks new release date, to clash with THIS pan-India film

Taapsee Pannu, who will also play an important role in the film, shared the news on her Instagram account. The film was earlier scheduled to release in September this year. Check out its new release date.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2024 7:50 IST
khel khel mein release date
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein has changed the release date of the film. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in September and now the producers of the film have finalised August 15 as its release date. Apart from Akshay, Khel Khel Mein also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. The film will be clashing With Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is also releasing on the same date. Announcing the Independence Day release date of the film, Taapsee took to Instagram and wrote, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when #KhelKhelMein hits the theatres." She also shared a picture with the team of 'Khel Khel Mein'.

See the post:

More deets about the film

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Simha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement. Khel Khel Mein is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Akshay Kumar's other big projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The film failed to churn out big at the box office despite being released during the festive season of Eid. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He recently updated his fans that he and Arshad have finished their Rajasthan schedule.

Also Read: Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Know everything about Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured partner

Also Read: 'Panjabi aagye oyee': Diljit Dosanjh to make debut on Jimmy Fallon's talk show

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement