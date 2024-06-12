'Panjabi aagye oyee': Diljit Dosanjh to make debut on Jimmy Fallon's talk show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh will feature on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently on cloud nine as he is enjoying success coming from all ways. On Wednesday morning surprised his fans after he announced that he will be featuring as a guest on the popular American talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures and along with them wrote, ''PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week’s Guest @jimmyfallon @fallontonight @nbc BHANGRA HUN MAINSTREAM PENA PROPER HOLLYWOOD.''

See the post:

One of the pictures in the post features the guest list for the week on the show, which includes actors like Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and Matty Matheson.

Netizens' reaction

Soon after Diljit shared the post, netizens were quick enough to express their excitement. One user wrote, ''Gabru di maar HOLLYWOOD to beyond aa for real @diljitdosanjh.'' ''Hollywood is not far from you now i think next move of diljit️ will be hollywood movie,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''This is epic…legendary stuff.''

Not only his fans but friends from the film industry commented and congratulated him for the milestone. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, ''Ufffff,'' along with red heart emojis. Singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, ''Can't wait for this!''

On the work front

On the professional front, he was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. THe film garnered mostly positive reviews from the audience and was released exclusively on Netflix. He will next be seen in Jatt and Juliet 3 alongside Neeru Bajwa. Apart from this, he also has Ranna Ch Dhanna, No Entry 2, Punjabi '95 and Detective Sherdil in his kitty.

