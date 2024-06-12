Shahid Kapoor to make special appearance in Ishq Vishk Rebound? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishq Vishk Rebound will release in cinemas on June 21.

Makers of Ishq Vishk Rebound have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film ahead of its release in cinemas on June 21. The second edition of the franchise is releasing in theatres nearly after 21 years. The OG film featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and now several reports are claiming that the original actor will be seen making a special cameo in the upcoming film. Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grewal in the lead roles.

Director spills the beans

At the trailer launch event on Tuesday, the director of Ishq Vishk Rebound, Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, finally reacted to such claims and said that everything will be answered on the big screen on June 21. The film also marks the director's debut in Hindi cinema and Pashmina Roshan, who is Hrithik Roshan's niece.

Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer

The trailer showcases four young college-going teenagers who are deeply in love. However, after a breakup and a love triangle, their friendship and relationship seems compromised. See the trailer:

About the film

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishk, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala. Recently, makers unveiled the title track 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar'. 'Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar' is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D As a nod to the original song.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

