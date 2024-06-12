Kareena Kapoor Khan condemns Reasi terror attack, says 'humanity suffers when violence prevails'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PTI Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest entrant in the list of celebrities who have condemned the unfortunate terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Taking to her Instagram in the Stories section, the actress wrote, ''Heartbroken. The attack of Reasi is a reminder, that humanity suffers when violence prevails.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories

Earlier actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the shocking incident. "This is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the victims and their families. Violence against the innocent shakes the very core of our family," Alia posted on social media. Priyanka described the incident as "heinous."

"Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It's so hard to comprehend the hatred we're around the world," she wrote. Meanwhile, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan confirmed on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack and 33 others were injured.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targetted by terrorists at around 06.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. "Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma told ANI.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and assured action against those behind it. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces and JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists," the LG said in a post on X."

Also Read: 'Mirzapur fans ki gaaliyaan kha ke bhi...', Vijay Varma shares hilarious post on Instagram | See Photos