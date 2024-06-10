'Mirzapur fans ki gaaliyaan kha ke bhi...', Vijay Varma shares hilarious post on Instagram | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIJAY VARMA'S INSTAGRAM Vijay Varma shares hilarious post on Mirzapur release

While Mirzapur remains one of his most popular and highly anticipated series, all eyes are on Vijay Varma and season 3. Vijay recently gave fans the latest update on 'Mirzapur 3' by posting a series of pictures on his social media. His witty response to fans' comments, hinting at an update on 'Mirzapur 3', has sparked significant curiosity and anticipation among his followers. Interestingly, a few days ago, he put up a video suggesting that the makers would reveal something within two days regarding Mirzapur.

In his latest post, Vijay wrote, "Mirzapur fans ke gaaliyan khake bhi pose karne ka ghamand hai," showcasing his sense of humour and keeping fans on their toes. Check out the hilarious post by Vijay here:

Vijay Varma in Mirzapur

Vijay plays a double role in Mirzapur for the unversed, portraying twin brothers Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, both sons of Dadda Tyagi (Lilliput). Apart from Mirzapur 3, Vijay's impressive filmography includes 'IC81 - The Khandahar Hijack', 'Ul Jalool Ishq', and 'Matka King'.

Mirzapur 3 will be released on this day

After this picture, fans are now engaged in solving this puzzle. Commenting, many stars also told the release date of the series. Some people say that the series will come on July 5, while many fans say that the series will be released on July 7. After seeing the way there are many characters and things in the picture, fans are guessing its release date. There is a car in the picture, on which is written 'Mirzapur Ka Raja' and numbers 5 and 7 are also written with it. However, now the makers are waiting to unveil this secret.

About the series

Let us tell you that 'Mirzapur' is a popular gangster drama. Its first season came in 2018 which was well-liked. The second season premiered in October 2020. This time too, with its ups and downs, this season kept the audience glued to their seats. As the series continues to enthral the audience, the excitement for its third instalment has also reached its peak. The third part of this series is releasing with a brilliant cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi is woven on the web of power and violence.

