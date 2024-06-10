Vyjayanthi Movies share legal notice ahead of Kalki 2898 AD trailer release | Read Note

Follow us on Image Source : VYJAYANTHI MOVIES'S X Kalki 2898 AD makers share legal notice ahead of its trailer release

After a long wait, the day has finally come when the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD' is going to be released. The Kalki 2898 AD trailer will be released today at 7 pm, but before launching it, a warning has been issued by the filmmakers, especially for the social media users. The makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD' are taking a lot of caution with this film. Vyjayanthi Movies have issued a warning message regarding copyright in September 2023, which has once again been pinned by Vaijayanti Movies on its x handle, according to which sharing any part of the film, be it scenes, footage or images, is illegal and punishable and legal action will be taken as required with the help of cyber police.

Great anticipation for the Kalki 2898 AD trailer

It is needless to say how excited the audience is to watch the trailer of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The makers have also left no stone unturned in taking the curiosity of the audience to the seventh sky. Be it the teaser, the poster, the first look of a character to even showing the animated series, the makers have tried their best to keep the hype about the film alive.

The film will be released on June 27

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be released on June 27, 2024. Kalki 2898 AD is produced by Vaijayanti Movies. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

