Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone's new look makes fans curious and excited | See Pic

Kalki 2898 AD remains in the headlines these days. The hype about this film and curiosity among fans is growing day by day. The female lead of the film Deepika Padukone shared a new poster of hers on social media. Fans thronged the comment section to express their curiosity and excitement.

Deepika Padukone took to social media to share the poster and wrote in the caption, "The hope begins with her...Kalki2898 AD Trailer out tomorrow". Several fans excited are and waiting for the trailer. One user wrote, "Queen is ruling Indian Cinema". Another user wrote, "Can't wait to see you Queen of Indian Cinema on Big Screen". "Mommy is gonna eat everyone", wrote the third user. Makers also released the new look of Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas as well. The trailer is set to drop on June 10 this year.

Recently, the makers revealed the look of Amitabh Bachchan, in which he will be playing the role of Ashwatthama. The teaser promo starts with A child asking Big B that is it true that he can never die. Later, the veteran actor can be seen revealing his full look and saying, "Dwapar yug se dashavatar ki prateeksha kar raha hoon. Dronacharya ka putra, Ashwatthama."

Made on a budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjatanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD. Along with him, Deepika Padukone will not only play the female lead in the film. But she will be sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time.

Kalki 2898 AD, being made under the direction of director Nag Ashwin, is a science fiction film, in which, famous stars like Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupathi are also in important roles. Since the announcement of the film, there has been excitement among the audience about it. Kalki 2898 AD is all set to hit the screens on June 27 this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

