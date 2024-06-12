Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Know everything about Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured partner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha have worked together in 'Double XL'.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently in the news for her wedding with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The two are reportedly tying the knot on June 23 in Mumbai. Several reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by their close friends and family members and the attendees are asked to dress formally for the celebrations. Ahead of their big day, Sonakshi's fans are wondering and have developed a keen interest in knowing Zaheer. Read till the end to get a brief idea who Zaheer Iqbal is, what does he do and how he met the Bollywood actress.

Who is Zaheer Iqbal?

While Sonakshi is the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha, who recently also emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He contested the Lok Sabha election from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket and won with over 46 per cent vote share.

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal's full name is Zaheer Iqbal Ratansi. He comes from a non-filmy background and has close ties with Salman Khan. Zaheer's father is a jeweller and his mother is a homemaker. Zaheer completed his schooling from Scottish School in Mumbai, with Ranbir Kapoor as his senior. His sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a celebrity stylist andhis younger brother works as a computer engineer.

Zaheer made a Bollywood debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Notebook, which was produced by Salman Khan. Zaheer and Sonakshi were also introduced by Salman. Later, the duo also appeared in the film Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi.

Reportedly, Zaheer has also dated actress Deeksha Seth and Sana Saeed in the past. And now, he is often seen with Sonakshi and if the reports are true the two will soon be making their relationship official for life.

Also Read: PM Modi shares warm moment with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan at Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony | WATCH

Also Read: 'Panjabi aagye oyee': Diljit Dosanjh to make debut on Jimmy Fallon's talk show