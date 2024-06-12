PM Modi shares warm moment with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan at Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM ANI VIDEO PM Narendra attended Chandrababu Naidu's oath-taking ceremony today.

PM Narendra Modi, who flew down from New Delhi on Wednesday for the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu, shared a warm moment with Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth on the stage. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time in a grand ceremony attended by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda. A video shared by news agency ANI is doing rounds on social media where PM Modi is seen lifting Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's hands into the air and greeting the people present in the meeting, celebrating the victory of the NDA alliance in the recently held Assembly and General Elections. During this moment, PM Modi stood in the middle of the brothers

Watch the clip:

In the clip, PM Modi was not only seen interacting and celebrating with Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, but he also seen meeting superstar Rajinikanth, who was also present on the stage. Earlier, PM Modi hugged Chandrababu Naidu soon after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Pawan Kalyan party's role in LS Polls 2024

According to sources, Pawan Kalyan has been offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post. Jana Sena Party (JSP) is being offered three Cabinet berths and the BJP just one. Pawan Kalyan founded Janasena party in 2014. Though he did not contest the 2014 elections, but extended support to the NDA alliance of the TDP and BJP.

In the next election, Pawan Kalyan-led party faced a debacle, losing all seats except for one. Coming to the recently held elections, Pawan Kalyan and his party played a key role in stitching together the NDA alliance of BJP, TDP and Janasena.