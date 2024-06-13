Kuwait assures full support to Indians affected in fire tragedy, conducts DNA tests to identify charred bodies

Follow us on Image Source : @INDEMBKWT/X Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya with MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Thursday assured full support to the Indians affected in a massive fire at an apartment housing foreign workers in the country and vowed to promptly investigate the tragedy that killed 49 people, including about 40 Indians. The Kuwaiti minister gave this assurance as Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is here to oversee relief efforts and meet the injured, called on him.

"MoS @KVSinghMPGonda called on FM of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in Kuwait. FM Yahya conveyed his condolences on the tragic incident. He assured full support including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains and investigation of the incident," the Embassy of India in Kuwait posted on X.

MoS Singh meets those injured in fire

Singh on Thursday met some of the Indians injured in a massive fire and assured them all support from the Indian government. At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at the seven-storey building housing 196 migrant workers in the southern city of Mangaf.

"On the directions of PM @narendramodi ji, MoS @KVSinghMPGonda arrived in Kuwait and immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well-being of injured Indians in the fire incident yesterday.

He met the 6 injured admitted at the hospital. All of them are safe," the Indian mission posted on X. He visited Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital in Kuwait where 7 injured Indians have been admitted. "MoS ascertained their well-being & assured them of all support from GoI. He also appreciated hospital authorities, doctors and nurses for taking good care of the Indians," the mission said.

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests

Kuwaiti authorities are conducting DNA tests on the bodies of those killed in the devastating fire incident in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area and an IAF aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials said in New Delhi on Thursday. "In an unfortunate and tragic fire incident earlier today in a Labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait, around 40 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 injured," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Modi, who described the incident as "saddening", reviewed the situation at a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra among others. Following the meeting, the prime minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the PM Relief Fund and directed that the government should extend all possible assistance.

The External Affairs Minister spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart on the phone on Wednesday and urged him for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.

(With inputs from agency)

