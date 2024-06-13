BAN vs NED pitch report, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: How will surface at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Arnos Vale Ground.

Bangladesh will meet Netherlands in the 27th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Thursday (June 13). The fixture is significant for both teams as they are fighting for a spot in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

The Bangla Tigers are coming into this game on the back of a heartbreak they suffered against South Africa in New York. The Proteas successfully defended 113 and denied the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side a hard-fought win. Shanto's form is a major cause of concern for Bangladesh. The southpaw has aggregated just 21 runs in the two games that he has played thus far in the marquee ICC tournament.

Bangladesh can't afford to take Netherlands lightly as the Dutch have played some delightful cricket thus far. The Scott Edwards-led side defeated Nepal by six wickets in its tournament opener and lost a nail-biting thriller against the Proteas. Netherlands have a well-oiled bowling attack and it has enough gunpowder to demolish Bangladesh's batting order.

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St. Vincent Pitch Report

Arnos Vale Ground is going to host an international game after almost a decade. The surface at the venue is known for producing low-scoring contests. Its pitch is quite slow and brings the spinners into the mix. However, since the venue has not hosted any international game recently, it is very hard to predict the behaviour of the wicket.

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St. Vincent T20I Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 118

Average second innings score: 117

Highest total scored: 158/8 by Pakistan vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 158/8 by Pakistan vs West Indies

Lowest total defended: 135/7 by Pakistan vs West Indies