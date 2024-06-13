Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's epic love story based on two timelines

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer has been released

Ajay Devgn is busy shooting for several films these days. After the unfortunate debacle of a good film like Maidaan, now the actor is gearing up for his next release. Ahead of Singham Again, Ajay's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will hit the silver screens. After an unrevealing poster and intriguing teaser, now the makers of this film have shared the trailer. The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha's interesting trailer has been shared by the makers and the cast of this film. For the unversed, the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles. With this, the film is directed by Neeraj Pandey, and both the actors are working together for the tenth time in this film.

Watch the trailer here:

An epic love story is on its way

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is produced by Sheetal Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat and Kumar Mangat Pathak's Panorama Studios. The film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is an epic musical romantic drama spanning a period of 23 years. It is set between 2000 and 2023. While Sai Manjrekar and Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari will be seen in the 2000s timeline, Ajay and Tabu will be seen in the current timeline. Moreover, the trailer has made it quite evident that the film will also feature a love triangle between Ajay, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill.

On Ajay Devgn's work front

Talking about Ajay Devgn's upcoming films, the actor's last film was Maidaan. The biographical film was inspired by the real life of Indian national football team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also considered the architect of Indian football. Maidaan grossed 71.52 crores globally. At the same time, Ajay Devgn is also busy producing film director and producer Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'. This film will be released on August 15, 2024. Apart from these films, the actor will also be seen opposite Vani Kapoor and Pawan Kalyan in Raid 2.

