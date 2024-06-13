Kalki 2898 AD: Makers UNVEIL Disha Patani's character Roxie on her birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani's first look from Kalki 2898 AD UNVEILED.

On the occasion of Disha Patani's 31st birthday, the makers of her upcoming flick Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled the first look poster of her character Roxie. In the poster, Disha is seen giving a bold look as she is standing leaning on a door. She can be seen in an all-black leather outfit. Taking to its social media accounts, the film's production house, Vyjayanthi Movies wished the actress on her special day. ''Wishing our Roxie, @DishPatani a very Happy Birthday,'' the makers wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the makers also unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. Post trailer, the makers also shared a new poster of Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas' characters. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in taking the curiosity of the audience to the seventh sky.

Be it the teaser, the poster, the first look of a character to even showing the animated series, the makers have tried their best to keep the hype about the film alive.

More deets about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is the most ambitious project of ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin. Reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore, Kalki 2898 AD is said to be the most expensive Indian film ever made. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas is playing the lead role in Kalki 2898 AD.

Along with him, Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film. The film also features other big actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film will be released on June 27, 2024, in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Its music is composed by Santosh Narayanan.

