West Indies vs New Zealand: Andre Russell enters elite 500-club to join legendary names

Andre Russell.

Andre Russell joined numerous legendary names of T20 cricket on Thursday (June 13) after he was included in West Indies' playing XI for the 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand. Russell became only the fifth player in the history of T20 cricket to play 500 or more games.

The star West Indian allrounder has joined Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo in the illustrious list. Notably, Pollard is the most capped player in the T20 format with 660 appearances. He is followed by Dwayne Bravo (573), Shoaib Malik (542) and Sunil Narine (513).

Players with the most T20 appearances

Player Matches Kieron Pollard 660 Dwayne Bravo 573 Shoaib Malik 542 Sunil Narine 513 Andre Russell 500 David Miller 481 Ravi Bopara 466 Chris Gayle 463 Alex Hales 454 Rohit Sharma 442

More to follow.........