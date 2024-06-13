West Indies vs New Zealand: Andre Russell enters elite 500-club to join legendary names

Thursday, June 13, 2024
     
Andre Russell failed to meet the expectations of the West Indian fans with the willow in hand as he got out after scoring just 14 runs off seven deliveries against New Zealand.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2024 9:25 IST
Andre Russell.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Andre Russell.

Andre Russell joined numerous legendary names of T20 cricket on Thursday (June 13) after he was included in West Indies' playing XI for the 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand. Russell became only the fifth player in the history of T20 cricket to play 500 or more games.

The star West Indian allrounder has joined Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo in the illustrious list. Notably, Pollard is the most capped player in the T20 format with 660 appearances. He is followed by Dwayne Bravo (573), Shoaib Malik (542) and Sunil Narine (513).

Players with the most T20 appearances

Player Matches
Kieron Pollard 660
Dwayne Bravo 573
Shoaib Malik 542
Sunil Narine 513
Andre Russell 500
David Miller 481
Ravi Bopara 466
Chris Gayle 463
Alex Hales 454
Rohit Sharma 442

More to follow.........

