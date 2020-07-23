Image Source : PTI Man held for killing live-in partner, her daughter in Meerut (Representational image)

Shamshad, the main accused in the murder of his live-in partner and her daughter in Partapur area in Meerut, has been arrested after a brief encounter with the police. Shamshad had been absconding after the police dug up his house and recovered the skeletons of his partner and her 10-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

The accused was in a live-in relationship with a woman by concealing his religious identity.

He had murdered the woman and her daughter on March 28 and buried the two bodies in his own house.

The murder came to light when a friend of the woman informed the police that the woman had been missing for long.

Acting on the complaint, the police dug up a portion of Shamshad's house and recovered the skeletons which have been sent for DNA tests.

Shamshad managed to escape and was later intercepted near Noor Nagar. He received a bullet injury in the leg and has been admitted to the hospital.

A firearm, cartridges and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession.

Akhilesh Narain Singh, SP City, said that the accused had concealed his religious identity in his relationship.

Meanwhile, Hindu Yuva Vahini activists told reporters that this was a case of 'love jihad' and if the police had acted on time, the murders could have been averted.

