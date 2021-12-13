Retail inflation rises to 4.91% in November

Monday, December 13, 2021
     
The data furnished by the National Statistical Office showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched-up to 4.91 per cent last month from 4.48 per cent in October 2021.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 13, 2021 19:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Higher food prices lifted India's November retail inflation on a sequential basis, official data showed on Monday.

The data furnished by the National Statistical Office showed that Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched up to 4.91 percent last month from 4.48 percent in October 2021.

However, on a YoY basis, the rise in last month's retail inflation was lower than the 6.93 percent rise recorded for November 2020. Despite the rise, retail inflation remained well within the range of the Reserve Bank of India's set target of 2-6 percent.

