Fuel prices hiked for seventh time this month. Check revised rates

Petrol and diesel price hiked again by 34 to 43 paise while diesel got a hike of 28 to 36 paise on Saturday i.e July 10, after a day of pause. This is the seventh hike in the fuel prices in July month, taking the fuel prices across the country to another historic high.

Petrol price has already crossed Rs 100-mark in more than half of the country. Petrol price rose to Rs 106.97 a litre in Mumbai with an increase of 38 paise from the previous day price.

On May 29, Mumbai became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Diesel price also increased by 32 paise to reach Rs 97.5 per litre.

Couple of days after crossing the Rs 100 mark, the petrol price in Delhi is now inching closer to Rs 101. The fuel retailed at Rs 100.95 per litre in the national capital on the day, up by 39 paise. The diesel price increased by 32 paise on the day to retail at Rs 89.92 per litre in the national capital.

Chennai also saw an increase in petrol and diesel prices by 34 paise and 28 paise, respectively.

Fuel prices in Kolkata has crossed the Rs 101 mark. In West Bengal’s capital, petrol price reached 101.05 per litre with an increase of 43 paise from the previous day price of Rs 100.62 per litre. Diesel price also increased by 36 paise to reach Rs 93.01 per litre.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 100.91 ₹ 100.56 Kolkata ₹ 101.01 ₹ 100.62 Mumbai ₹ 106.93 ₹ 106.59 Chennai ₹ 101.67 ₹ 101.45 Gurgaon ₹ 98.23 ₹ 97.83 Noida ₹ 97.99 ₹ 97.64 Bangalore ₹ 104.29 ₹ 103.93 Bhubaneswar ₹ 102.04 ₹ 101.36 Chandigarh ₹ 97.04 ₹ 96.70 Hyderabad ₹ 104.86 ₹ 104.50 Jaipur ₹ 108.27 ₹ 107.55 Lucknow ₹ 98.02 ₹ 97.67 Patna ₹ 103.69 ₹ 102.85 Trivandrum ₹ 103.03 ₹ 102.36

Today's Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 89.88 ₹ 89.62 Kolkata ₹ 92.97 ₹ 92.65 Mumbai ₹ 97.46 ₹ 97.18 Chennai ₹ 94.39 ₹ 94.23 Gurgaon ₹ 90.17 ₹ 89.86 Noida ₹ 90.22 ₹ 89.96 Bangalore ₹ 95.26 ₹ 94.99 Bhubaneswar ₹ 98.26 ₹ 97.66 Chandigarh ₹ 89.51 ₹ 89.25 Hyderabad ₹ 97.96 ₹ 97.68 Jaipur ₹ 99.51 ₹ 98.91 Lucknow ₹ 90.28 ₹ 90.01 Patna ₹ 95.94 ₹ 95.20 Trivandrum ₹ 96.60 ₹ 96.03

In May, Bhopal became the first city where petrol prices touched Rs. 100, thereafter cities like Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru also sold petrol for Rs. 100. In Delhi, petrol prices scaled to Rs. 100 mark on July 7, 2021.

Since May 4, this is the 39th time, fuel prices have been raised and price of petrol since then has been hiked by Rs. 10.51, while for diesel the hike has been by Rs. 9.09 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

