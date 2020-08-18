Image Source : AP 3 life lessons we can learn from MS Dhoni shared by Anand Mahindra

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just an Indian cricketing legend, but also a massive ambassador for the game of cricket. His achievements on the field have engraved his name in the blueprints on Indian cricket, which will long be remembered by the passionate Indian audience. His retirement, while was inevitable, came as a sad reality that hit the Indian public hard.

Billionaire businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared three life lessons we can learn from the captain cool.

In a tweet dated August 17, Anand Mahindra shared his memory of when he first noticed MSD. "Much has been said about what Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle," he said.

He further went on to speak of 3 life lessons MS Dhoni has taught us.

Be authentic Be bold/take risk Stand out.

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

Mahindra Singh Dhoni was the first cricket captain to win an ICC Cricket World Cup on home soil (2011). He is also the captain who won the first-ever ICC World T20 (2007).

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage