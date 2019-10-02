HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank, IDFC Bank's online banking collapses amid PMC Bank crisis

Around a week after the RBI restricted Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) from doing 'all business operation' for six months, customers of several banks reported facing issues while operating online banking accounts since several hours since Tuesday. This included HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC customers, who complained about failed transactions and money transfer issues.

On September 24, RBI's decision to restrict Urban-Co-operative PMC Bank for 6-months left lakhs of depositors across the country into a huge snag. The Central bank has also put limits on the amount that can be withdrawn by depositors from the urban co-operative bank. The PMC Bank depositors can withdraw an amount not exceeding Rs 10,000 for six months.

Since Tuesday morning, users of HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC and Yes Bank were facing difficulties in executing online banking transactions.

Several customers took to Twitter to complain about the issues they have been facing while proceeding online banking on website and app both.

Kotak Mahindra users complained of online banking transactions failure:

@HDFCBank_Cares Hi, I'm Rohan! I'm tweeting because your helplines are unable to help me. I was unable to withdraw cash (300/- - Kotak Mahindra Bank Card) from an HDFC ATM (ATM Id: P1TNDC44/Location: METRO). The money got debited from my account.

Please do the needful. — Rohan Singh Hans (@TravelerRohan) October 1, 2019

Team, why are not working kotak Mahindra Bank mobile banking app.. Unable to login in same internet banking or mobile banking app.. Some system error occurred.. Please update once resolved. — Amit Mishra (@Amitm3296) October 1, 2019

Kotak Mahindra Bank NetBanking Login is not working since last 2 days and now this happens. What's wrong @KotakCares @KotakBankLtd ? pic.twitter.com/r02oYeg0Gt — Kernel on Acid (@4c1dk3rn3l) October 1, 2019

Some problem with Kotak Mahindra Bank app since morning. #kotak pic.twitter.com/azzrYo8Gm9 — vaneet thukral (@VaneetThukral) October 1, 2019

@KotakBankLtd @KotakCares @udaykotak What's wrong with Kotak Mahindra Bank Banking. Still from yesterday not able to do any transaction with NetBanking. It's completely down. There should have update to customers of there is any problem. #KOTAKBANK When it will be in working? — Vivek Deshpande (@vivekdeshpandev) October 1, 2019

Several HDFC Bank and Yes Bank users also took to Twitter.

@HDFCBank_Cares - Not able to do netbanking since yesterday. The option is disabled. Whats the issue? — Rajdeep (@rajdepsingh) October 2, 2019

@HDFC_Bank what happened to your NetBanking facility today? Didn't allowed to do a single transaction. — Tanmay Saha (@Tanlone_Tan) October 1, 2019

Your netbanking has been down all day and all you can say is "Oops!" Do you even understand what it means to your customers when they can't pay their bills and EMI's or their salaries to their staff? You seriously think "Oops!" is an appropriate response? — Oren (@orendnet) October 1, 2019

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank HDFC Bank what has happened to ur netbanking and mobile app. Trying since morning unable to login. Haven't u done NFT testing of ur app to handle start and end of month volumes. Frustrating that I cannot access my own money and cannot complete payments. — AA (@asa1983) October 1, 2019

@KotakBankLtd I am a customer of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Why is retail netbanking down since past many hours? — VIVEK HINDUJA (@hindujatrades) October 1, 2019

@HDFCBank_Cares @HDFC_Bank there issue in netbanking now able to login from past 30 min please check.. It's just saying many times facility is temporarily unavailable pic.twitter.com/AEgu2pCWFa — Manish Khanduri (@manish_khanduri) October 1, 2019

@YESBANK @RBI

I have been trying to use netbanking, UPI & other online options to transfer funds from my yes bank salary a/c. But Unable to login to netbanking, payments are being declined by yes bank on UPI. — darshan shah (@darshans234) October 1, 2019

#yesbank Something really wrong guys mobile app and netbanking error since long pic.twitter.com/6PwpIcMqO8 — Anand Thakkar (@Anand_Thakkar_) October 1, 2019

Unable to login in netbanking services of yes bank since morning. @YESBANK #yesbank what's the issue? Allow customers to login and transfer funds to another reliable banking service provider.@CNBCTV18News @aajtak pic.twitter.com/oY0yZH7MdE — Sudhir Gang (@sudhirgang) October 1, 2019

Without any rumourmongering, it would behoove @RBI to keep an eye on #YesBank (NOT tagging them on purpose)



Since morning netbanking and mobile banking is unavailable, stock has plummeted 20% and seemingly a mass transfer out is happening. — Karthik Kumar (@darklordkk) October 1, 2019

Sudden collapsing of net banking services of some of India's biggest banks for several hours, amid PMC Bank crisis on the peak, left depositors in wonder. There was some sort of chaos and panic among users, as they anticipated some bad news.

However, RBI intervened into the matter and informed all users that there is nothing to worry about.

“RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours," RBI tweeted on Tuesday.

There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours. — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 1, 2019

The rumours over the Indian banking system also affected the stock market. Stocks of these banks faced a sudden drop, as customers shared their complaints on social media.

Although shares of HDFC Bank closed at 1.74% up compared to Monday, YES Bank closed at 22.8% lower. IDFC faced a sudden dip of 4.85%, whereas Kotak Mahindra Bank was down by 5.5 points.

What is RBI Restriction on PMC Bank?

RBI imposed a restriction on PMC Bank under Sub-section (1) of Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act for violating of various regulations. However, RBI did not cancel the licence of PMC Bank.

The PMC Bank has been barred from granting, renewing and loans and advances, make any investments, accept fresh deposits, etc, without the prior written approval from RBI.