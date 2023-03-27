'God sent a gift in form of...' Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on first child

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is married to his long-time friend Rajeshwari Yadav.

Bihar: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav were blessed with a baby girl on Monday morning. The Deputy Chief Minister shared a picture of him with the newborn in on Twitter and wrote, “God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter.”

Yadav’s sister Rohini Acharya also shared her the news and said that a new guest in the form of a ‘little angel’ has arrived in their house.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Tejashwi Yadav

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal was among the first to congratulate the Tejashwi Yadav. “Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Tejashwi tied knot in 2021

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader is married to his long-time friend Rachel Godinho, now known as Rajeshwari Yadav. The duo got married in December 2021 in a low key event, as per Hindu rituals. Rajshree and Tejashwi studied together at DPS school in RK Puram, New Delhi.

Also Read: Land-for-jobs scam: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning