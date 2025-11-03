Advertisement
  3. Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar today

With just three days to go before voting, Bihar’s political scene is heating up. PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi traded sharp attacks, Tejashwi Yadav continued his statewide campaign, and JDU’s Anant Singh’s arrest stirred controversy, setting the stage for a high-voltage final campaign phase.

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE updates
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Patna:

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE updates: As Bihar moves closer to the assembly elections 2025 just three days away, the political temperature in the state has soared. From Patna to Purnia, rallies, roadshows, and sharp digs are dominating the scene as leaders from all parties make their final appeal to voters. On Sunday, PM Narednra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav addressed large gatherings across the state, drawing huge crowds and sharpening their attacks on rivals. During his rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada, PM Modi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of internal tension, claiming that the Congress initially resisted naming Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, but agreed only under pressure. He likened the situation to the RJD “placing a katta (gun)” on Congress’s head, saying it reflected the party’s “jungle raj” mindset. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Khagaria, took aim at the NDA government, accusing PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar of failing to create jobs for Bihar’s youth. “They have turned the state’s youth into labourers,” Rahul alleged. In another big development, JDU candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party leader Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. Today, PM Modi is scheduled to hold two key rallies one in Saharsa at 1:45 pm and another in Katihar at 3:30 pm as campaigning enters its final stretch.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Bihar assembly elections...

Live updates :Bihar Elections 2025

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Anant Singh's first remark after arrest in Dular Chand Yadav murder case

    Just hours after getting arrested in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav, former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, posted a video message on his social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Singh, who is contesting the Mokama Assembly seat this time, took to Facebook to share a video that features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!" Read the full story here

     

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Massive crowd welcomes PM Modi in Patna

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna on Sunday. Receiving a rousing welcome by thousands of supporters, PM Modi set the tone for the NDA’s election push. Amid tight security, people cheered, waved BJP flags, and chanted “Modi, Modi” as the Prime Minister’s convoy passed through the city. Women were seen offering aarti from their balconies, while others showered flower petals along the route, turning the roadshow into a festive celebration. Read the full story here

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Tejashwi Yadav campaigns against brother Tej Pratap

    In a rare family political face-off, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, campaigned in the Mahua assembly constituency, home turf of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav. Addressing a public rally on Sunday, Tejashwi urged voters to support the RJD candidate, Mukesh Roshan, declaring him the likely winner. He told locals, “No matter who comes or goes, it doesn’t make a difference. What matters is the party.” Read the full story here

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Nov 03, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar today

    A day after holding massive roadshow in Patna, PM Modi is set to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar today. 

