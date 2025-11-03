Live Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa and Katihar today With just three days to go before voting, Bihar’s political scene is heating up. PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi traded sharp attacks, Tejashwi Yadav continued his statewide campaign, and JDU’s Anant Singh’s arrest stirred controversy, setting the stage for a high-voltage final campaign phase.

Patna:

Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE updates: As Bihar moves closer to the assembly elections 2025 just three days away, the political temperature in the state has soared. From Patna to Purnia, rallies, roadshows, and sharp digs are dominating the scene as leaders from all parties make their final appeal to voters. On Sunday, PM Narednra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav addressed large gatherings across the state, drawing huge crowds and sharpening their attacks on rivals. During his rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada, PM Modi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of internal tension, claiming that the Congress initially resisted naming Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, but agreed only under pressure. He likened the situation to the RJD “placing a katta (gun)” on Congress’s head, saying it reflected the party’s “jungle raj” mindset. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, campaigning in Khagaria, took aim at the NDA government, accusing PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar of failing to create jobs for Bihar’s youth. “They have turned the state’s youth into labourers,” Rahul alleged. In another big development, JDU candidate Anant Singh was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj Party leader Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. Today, PM Modi is scheduled to hold two key rallies one in Saharsa at 1:45 pm and another in Katihar at 3:30 pm as campaigning enters its final stretch.

