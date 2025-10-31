Tej Pratap Yadav takes a jibe at Khesari Lal, calls him 'nachne waala' amid Bihar poll war of words | Video Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: When asked about the National Democratic Alliance’s election manifesto, or “Sankalp Patra,” Tej Pratap Yadav offered a measured response, saying, “This is election season. Let’s see what happens.”

Patna:

With the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 approaching, political temperatures are rising as leaders trade barbs across parties. Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav stirred controversy on Friday (October 31) with a dismissive remark about Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Commenting on the promises made by Khesari Lal during his campaign in Chhapra, Tej Pratap mocked the popular entertainer’s “2 crore jobs” claim, asking sharply, “What job will Khesari Lal provide? Nachne wala?”

The remark quickly triggered reactions from RJD supporters and film industry fans, adding a fresh layer of drama to the already heated Bihar election discourse.

Tej Pratap on NDA’s ‘Sankalp Patra’

When questioned about the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) election manifesto, or “Sankalp Patra,” Tej Pratap Yadav struck a cautious tone, stating, “This is election season. Let’s see what happens.” His response reflected an attempt to shift focus from policy debates to political maneuvering amid an increasingly personality-driven contest.

Khesari Lal Yadav responds with composure

Responding to the “nachaniya” barb earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav took a restrained but pointed stance. Without mentioning Tej Pratap directly, he addressed a similar earlier remark made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who had also referred to him as a “nachaniya.”

Speaking to media, Khesari Lal said, “For someone who hasn’t worked hard, no words hold meaning. But for someone who has struggled, every word has meaning. If someone calls me ‘nachaniya,’ it’s okay; he’s an elder brother. But insulting someone just to win an election isn’t right.” He urged politicians to choose their words responsibly, stressing that public figures must set an example for future generations.

'Relationships matter more than parties'

In his remarks, Khesari Lal further distanced himself from the combative politics dominating the campaign, emphasising personal respect over party rivalry. Referring to his cordial relationship with BJP Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, he said, “Party matters to them, but relationships matter to me. Elections come and go, but relationships stay. I’ve campaigned for Manoj Tiwari and the BJP before and have always respected my elders.”

Promises to improve Chhapra

Khesari Lal also outlined his vision for Chhapra, pledging to improve education and healthcare in the constituency if elected. “The trust that the people of Chhapra have placed in me, I will honor. Our priority will be to raise the standard of education, improve hospitals, and take Chhapra in a better direction,” he said.

Election timeline

The high-stakes Bihar Assembly election for 243 seats will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Simultaneously, bye-elections for eight constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11. The counting of votes and announcement of results are scheduled for November 14 (Friday).