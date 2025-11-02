Bihar Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav campaigns against brother Tej Pratap in Mahua, pushes RJD candidate Tejashwi urged voters to back RJD's Mukesh Roshan, emphasising that the party is above all and promising jobs and women’s empowerment.

Patna:

In a rare family political face-off, Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, campaigned in the Mahua assembly constituency, home turf of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav. Addressing a public rally on Sunday, Tejashwi urged voters to support the RJD candidate, Mukesh Roshan, declaring him the likely winner. He told locals, “No matter who comes or goes, it doesn’t make a difference. What matters is the party.”

Party above all: Tejashwi's message

Tejashwi emphasized the supremacy of the party over individuals, saying, “There is no one greater than the party. The party is mother and father; without the party, no one is anything. The ticket for Mahua was sent by Lalu Yadav himself. If the lantern shines here, the government will be formed.” His remarks came as a clear reminder of RJD’s internal discipline and the importance of the party symbol in elections.

Family rivalry in Mahua

The Mahua constituency has become a battleground for a unique sibling rivalry. While Tejashwi campaigned for RJD’s Mukesh Roshan, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the same constituency as a candidate of his own party, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JSJD). Breaking away from the family and party line, Tej Pratap is challenging the very organization that his father built, setting up an unusual political scenario in Bihar.

Promises to the people

At the rally, Tejashwi also reiterated key election promises, assuring voters that an RJD government would provide jobs to every household and respect for women. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “Modi ji may set up factories in Gujarat to get votes and form a government in Bihar, but that will not happen.” Tejashwi’s campaign in Mahua highlighted both the family’s political divide and RJD’s focus on development and welfare promises.

Mahua: A crucial seat

Mahua has emerged as a significant seat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The current MLA from the constituency is contesting again for RJD, facing competition from LJP’s Sanjay Singh and Tej Pratap Yadav’s independent-like challenge. Tejashwi’s active campaigning aims to ensure the RJD symbol, the lantern, lights up Mahua once again.

Bihar is set to vote in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14.