AAP MP Sanjay Singh has questioned the ruling NDA over the murder case in Mokama, wondering how weapons and arms and ammunition are being openly circulated in Bihar.

He told news agency ANI: "Weapons are submitted during elections, then how are they roaming openly with weapons? I have seen in UP's Gram Pradhan elections, that even those who have licensed weapons have to submit them... How are firing incidents taking place? Even when Dularchand Yadav's body was being taken for last rites, attacks were still taking place, stone-pelting and firing incidents were being reported. Bihar's people should be deciding whether this is good governance or a bad one."