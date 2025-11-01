The political battlefield remains heated in Bihar, where assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which currently rules the state, and the Mahagathbandhan have launched a series of attacks on each other, alleging that the other side is responsible for the state's 'poor condition'. Amid this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an emotional appeal to the public, urging them to give him 'one more chance' in the upcoming polls. In a video message on X, the Janata Dal United (JDU) said being a Bihar is a 'matter of pride', as he stressed that only the NDA can develop the state.