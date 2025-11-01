Advertisement
  Bihar Elections 2025: NDA, INDIA bloc intensify preparations; Nitish urges people to vote for him

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made an emotional appeal to the public, urging them to give the NDA 'one more chance' in the upcoming assembly polls.

From left to right - Samrat Choudhary, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani
From left to right - Samrat Choudhary, Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and Mukesh Sahani Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:
Patna:

The political battlefield remains heated in Bihar, where assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which currently rules the state, and the Mahagathbandhan have launched a series of attacks on each other, alleging that the other side is responsible for the state's 'poor condition'. Amid this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made an emotional appeal to the public, urging them to give him 'one more chance' in the upcoming polls. In a video message on X, the Janata Dal United (JDU) said being a Bihar is a 'matter of pride', as he stressed that only the NDA can develop the state.

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Amit Shah to hold multiple rallies in Bihar

    Union Minister Amit Shah will address multiple rallies in Gopalganj, Samastiur and Vaishali on Saturday.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh questions NDA over Mokama murder case

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh has questioned the ruling NDA over the murder case in Mokama, wondering how weapons and arms and ammunition are being openly circulated in Bihar.

    He told news agency ANI: "Weapons are submitted during elections, then how are they roaming openly with weapons? I have seen in UP's Gram Pradhan elections, that even those who have licensed weapons have to submit them... How are firing incidents taking place? Even when Dularchand Yadav's body was being taken for last rites, attacks were still taking place, stone-pelting and firing incidents were being reported. Bihar's people should be deciding whether this is good governance or a bad one." 

  • 10:51 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Getting good response from people: CPI's D Raja

    CPI General Secretary D Raja has said that the Mahagathbandhan is getting a good response from the people, adding that they are determined to bring Tejashwi Yadav to power in Bihar.

    "We are getting a good response from the people, and they are determined to bring the Mahagathbandhan government led by Tejashwi Yadav to power and remove the BJP–JD(U)-led NDA government," he told news agency PTI. "Nitish Kumar is pleading with the people, and they have sympathy for him and want him to rest. But people also want to know why he is acting as a mask for the reactionary and communal forces like the BJP and RSS."

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Dularchand Yadav suffered bullet injury near left ankle joint: Doctor who conducted autopsy

    In the Mokama murder case, Dr Ajay Kumar Singh, a member of three doctors panel that conducted autopsy of Dularchand Yadav, said the Jan Suraaj leader had suffered a bullet injury near the left ankle joint, and there were lacerated wounds and abrasions on the entire body.

    He said: "However, these injuries were not fatal. There were internal injuries as well which may be the sufficient cause of the death. All the three members of the board have prepared the report and submitted it to the office. It is a matter of investigation what happened at the spot of the incident."

    https://x.com/PTI_News/status/1984468827829334525

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Giriraj Singh hails NDA's Bihar manifesto

    Union Minister Giriraj Singh has lauded NDA's Bihar manifesto and said that it left the RJD and Congress 'scared'.

    He said, "He (Tejashwi Yadav) gave empty promises... In the coming days, through this manifesto of ours, there is employment for the youth... Youth will get employment, there is talk of women's entrepreneurship, cleaning of cities, increasing industries, this includes the roadmap for a developed Bihar."

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nitish Kumar asks for 'one more chance' in video message ahead of Bihar assembly elections

    Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to give him 'one more chance', appealing to them to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Click here to read more.

  • 10:07 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    RJD's Manoj Jha writes to ECI over MCC violation

    RJD leader Manoj Jha has written a letter to the Election Commission of India over alleged MCC violation in Bihar. He said, "The Model Code of Conduct was implemented on October 6 and after that whatever disbursement was made under the scheme was in-principle violative. We have written to the Election Commission and hope for a positive action. Let's see what happens."

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Narendra Modi has 112-inch chest: Jitan Ram Manjhi

    Speaking at a poll rally in Vaishali's Rajapakar, HAM chief and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he has a '112-inch chest', pointing out that his government gave a befitting reply to Pakistan following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. 

    "Narendra Modi has 112-inch chest. You all have seen how he destroyed terror camps inside Pakistan after Pahalgam attack during Operation Sindoor. He would have captured entire Pakistan within five hours, but he said we don't have any animosity with the people of that country. Capturing Pakistan was not a big deal if PM Modi had decided to do so," he said.

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Nitish urges people to vote for NDA

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made an emotional appeal to the public, urging them to give him 'one more chance' in the upcoming polls. In a video message on X, the Janata Dal United (JDU) said being a Bihar is a 'matter of pride', as he stressed that only the NDA can develop the state.

