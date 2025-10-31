Anant Singh vs Surajbhan Singh in Mokama: Decades of political rivalry and muscle power in Bihar The rivalry intensified ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, marked by the murder of Jan Suraj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav during campaigning.

Patna:

The Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district of Bihar has long been a battleground for strongman politics, dominated by two Bahubalis – Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh. Known for their criminal pasts and robust local influence, both leaders have shaped the political narrative of the region, making it one of Bihar’s most volatile yet electorally significant seats. With the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls approaching, Mokama is once again in the national spotlight.

Historical clash: Roots of rivalry

The rivalry between Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh dates back to the 2000 Bihar Assembly elections. Surajbhan, known as ‘Dada,’ defeated Dilip Singh, Anant’s elder brother, to capture the Mokama seat for the first time. This loss sowed the seeds of a long-standing political feud. In 2005, Anant Singh wrested the seat from Surajbhan's influence, earning the nickname 'Chhote Sarkar,' and went on to retain it across multiple elections. Over the decades, both leaders have faced criminal charges, jail terms, and disqualifications, yet continued to dominate Mokama through family proxies and loyal supporters. This personal and political rivalry has entrenched Mokama’s reputation as a stronghold of muscle power politics.

Anant Singh: 'Chhote Sarkar' of Mokama

Anant Singh has maintained his grip over Mokama regardless of party affiliation—from JD(U) to Independent to RJD. Even his conviction in 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act did not diminish his influence, as his wife, Neelam Devi, held the seat in a bypoll. After being acquitted by the Patna High Court, Singh is back in contention, aiming to reclaim his dominance.

Surajbhan Singh: 'Dada' returns via family

Surajbhan Singh's family continues to exert influence through his wife, Veena Devi, contesting on an RJD ticket. The rivalry now plays out between Anant Singh and Veena Devi, keeping the decades-long feud alive and making Mokama a focal point of Bihar’s political drama.

Property and assets

According to affidavits filed with the Election Commission:

Anant Singh: Assets worth Rs 37.88 crore; faces 28 criminal cases.

Neelam Devi: Movable assets of Rs 13.07 crore and immovable assets of Rs 49.65 crore.

Veena Devi (wife of Surajbhan Singh): Declared assets exceeding Rs 13 crore.

Surajbhan Singh: Personal asset data not publicly available.

This highlights the substantial wealth and influence both families wield in Mokama’s politics.

Recent violence highlights law and order concerns

The murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav during campaigning escalated tensions in Mokama. Allegedly shot and run over amid clashes between rival convoys, Yadav’s death has reignited concerns over violent politics. Heavy police deployment and FIRs, including against Anant Singh, followed the incident, drawing condemnation from political observers, including Prashant Kishor.

Mokama in the 2025 Bihar Elections

Dominated by the upper-caste Bhumihaar community, Mokama’s 2025 contest is a direct clash of political legacies. With Anant Singh and Veena Devi representing rival camps, the constituency remains a microcosm of Bihar’s high-voltage, personality-driven politics, where historical rivalries continue to shape voter behaviour.

As Mokama heads to polls in the first phase on November 6, the battle between ‘Chhote Sarkar’ and ‘Dada’ will once again decide who controls this politically and symbolically significant constituency.