Nitish Kumar asks for 'one more chance' in video message ahead of Bihar assembly elections Polling for the two phase assembly elections will take place in Bihar on November 6 and 11.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged people to give him 'one more chance', urging people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. In a video message just days before the first phase of polling in Bihar, Kumar stressed that only the NDA can develop the state, saying that the pace of development has increased a lot under his rule.

Polling for the two phase assembly elections will take place in Bihar on November 6 and 11.

"I request you to make the NDA candidates victorious in the assembly elections this time," the chief minister said. "Give us, the NDA, one more chance. After this, more work will be done, which will develop Bihar so much that it will be included in the top states."