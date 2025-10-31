'Associates of mafia': In Bihar's Siwan, Adityanath likens RJD, Congress with Samajwadi Party Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath likened the RJD and Congress with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, and said the INDIA bloc partners are associates of mafia in Bihar.

Siwan:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Mahagathbandhan and said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, if voted to power in Bihar, will bring back the mafia rule in the state. Adityanath made the remarks while speaking at a poll rally in Bihar's Siwan in support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mangal Pandey.

"Those who created an identity crisis in Bihar, those who forced people in Siwan to live under fear, we won't let them come to power in Bihar. This is a battle of identity and a battle to reinstate the golden age in Bihar. India will develop only if Bihar becomes developed," he said.

Adityanath also likened the RJD and Congress with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh, and said the INDIA bloc partners are associates of mafia in Bihar. "Like mafia are associates of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, they are associates of the RJD and Congress in Bihar," he said.

Continuing his attack over the grand alliance, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said there was complete anarchy in Bihar during RJD's 15-year rule. He said Lalu Prasad Yadav's party had even created an identity crisis for the youth of Bihar, attacking the RJD over fodder scam.

"As heirs to the British, the Congress has created a crisis before the people of Bihar and obstructed its development — a situation that was further worsened by the RJD," he said.

"In 2014, PM Modi started leading India... Under PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, development is taking place in Bihar. Why didn't RJD develop Bihar under its 15-year rule? If RJD and Congress win, they will stop free ration for the poor and steal all the jobs for the youth. They will bring back the mafia rule in Siwan and rest of Bihar. Like mafia are associates of Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, they are associates of the RJD and Congress in Bihar," he added.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.