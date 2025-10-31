NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' vs Mahagathbandhan's 'Tejashwi Pran': What two alliances promised in Bihar manifestos

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto or its 'Sankalp Patra' for the crucial elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The manifesto was released in presence of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, and Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar.
Other top leaders of the NDA, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister-Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Union Minister-Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Manch (RLM) supremo Upendra Kushwaha were also present during the manifesto release.
This comes days after the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance also released its poll manifesto or the 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' for the Bihar assembly elections. In its manifesto, the opposition camp promised said it will provide a government job one member of every household and restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) if it is voted to power in the state.
It also said that the alliance will provide 200 units of free electricity and make 'Jeevika Didis' permanent in the state. "People of Bihar want a crime-free and scam-free regime... they will teach a lesson to NDA in the polls," said Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.
Salient features of NDA's Bihar manifesto
- One crore jobs to youth
- Mega Skill Centres in every district to be converted to Global Skilling Centres
- NDA to provide Rs 10 lakh to EBC people and will also form a commission under chairmanship of a Supreme Court judge
- NDA to work for making millionaire women entrepreneurs
- NDA to construct seven expressways in Bihar
- NDA will introduce metro services in four cities apart from Patna
- NDA will open 10 new industrial parks in Bihar
- NDA will attract investments of Rs 50 lakh crore in 5 years
- Free education will be ensured for children from KG to PG
- Manufacturing units will be set up in each district
- NDA to provide one-time aid of Rs 2000 to SC students pursuing higher education
- NDA to set up world-class medicity in Bihar, medical colleges in each district
- Agricultural exports to be doubled through Made in Bihar scheme
- 100 MSME parks to be set up under 'Vocal for Local' pledge
- Gig workers, auto drivers to be provided with financial help, skill development
- In 5 years, new-age economy to be developed with aim to make Bihar global workplace
Salient features of Mahagathbandhan's Bihar manifesto
- One family member of each family to be provided government job within 20 days of the formation of INDIA bloc government
- Jeevika Didis will be made permanent and will be given a salary of Rs 30,000 each month. The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will also waive off interest on existing loans of Jeevika Didis
- Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be restored
- 200 units of free electricity will be provided
- Contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent
- Skill-based employment will be created in sectors such as IT, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), dairy-based industries, agro-based industries, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, logistics, manufacturing, and tourism
- Educational city will be set up on 2,000 acres, along with industry clusters and five new expressways
- Under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', women will receive Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1, and Rs 30,000 per year for next five years
- BETI and MAI schemes to be introduced
- Under Social Security Pension Scheme, widows and senior citizens will receive monthly pension of Rs 1,500, which will increase by Rs 200 every year. Persons with disabilities will receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000
- Application and examination fees for competitive exams will be abolished, and free travel to and from the examination centers will be provided
- Strict action will be taken to prevent paper leaks and exam irregularities
- Domicile policy will be implemented to ensure employment priority for residents of Bihar
- Women's college will be established in every sub-division, and degree colleges will be opened in all 136 blocks
- All unaided affiliated colleges in state will be recognised as "aided colleges," and teachers and staff will receive salaries and allowances equivalent to those in government-aided colleges
- Farmers will be guaranteed purchase of all crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), and mandi and market committees will be revived. Mandis will be set up at divisions, sub-divisions, and block levels
- Every person will receive free health insurance coverage up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana
- Healthcare facilities will be upgraded at the district level, with super-specialty services and expert doctors appointed in all district hospitals and medical colleges so that patients do not have to seek treatment outside the state
- Government employees will receive healthcare facilities similar to those provided under the CGHS scheme
- Under MGNREGA, the current daily wage of Rs 255 will be increased immediately to Rs 300 and the 100-day work limit will be raised to 200 days
- Pressure will be exerted on the central government to ensure a Rs 400 daily MGNREGA wage across Bihar
- Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act will be enacted
- Two hundred students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be sent abroad for scholarships
- Reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in panchayats and urban local bodies will be increased from 20 per cent to 30 per cent
- For Scheduled Castes (SC), reservation will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent and proportional increase will be ensured for Scheduled Tribes (ST)
- A fixed tenure will be set for SPs and Station House Officers
- Distributors of Public Distribution System distributors will be given honorariums
- Waqf Amendment Act will be halted and Waqf property management will be made transparent, welfare-oriented, and useful
- All panchayat and village court representatives will receive Rs 50 lakh insurance coverage
- Centralised digital database will be created to record migrants' names, addresses, professions, and emergency contact details to promote their welfare
