NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' vs Mahagathbandhan's 'Tejashwi Pran': What two alliances promised in Bihar manifestos Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The NDA on Friday released its poll manifesto. This comes days after the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance also released its 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' for the Bihar polls.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto or its 'Sankalp Patra' for the crucial elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly. The manifesto was released in presence of Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, and Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar.

Other top leaders of the NDA, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister-Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Union Minister-Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Manch (RLM) supremo Upendra Kushwaha were also present during the manifesto release.

This comes days after the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance also released its poll manifesto or the 'Tejashwi Pratigya Pran' for the Bihar assembly elections. In its manifesto, the opposition camp promised said it will provide a government job one member of every household and restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) if it is voted to power in the state.

It also said that the alliance will provide 200 units of free electricity and make 'Jeevika Didis' permanent in the state. "People of Bihar want a crime-free and scam-free regime... they will teach a lesson to NDA in the polls," said Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

Salient features of NDA's Bihar manifesto

One crore jobs to youth

Mega Skill Centres in every district to be converted to Global Skilling Centres

NDA to provide Rs 10 lakh to EBC people and will also form a commission under chairmanship of a Supreme Court judge

NDA to work for making millionaire women entrepreneurs

NDA to construct seven expressways in Bihar

NDA will introduce metro services in four cities apart from Patna

NDA will open 10 new industrial parks in Bihar

NDA will attract investments of Rs 50 lakh crore in 5 years

Free education will be ensured for children from KG to PG

Manufacturing units will be set up in each district

NDA to provide one-time aid of Rs 2000 to SC students pursuing higher education

NDA to set up world-class medicity in Bihar, medical colleges in each district

Agricultural exports to be doubled through Made in Bihar scheme

100 MSME parks to be set up under 'Vocal for Local' pledge

Gig workers, auto drivers to be provided with financial help, skill development

In 5 years, new-age economy to be developed with aim to make Bihar global workplace

Salient features of Mahagathbandhan's Bihar manifesto