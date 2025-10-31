NDA Bihar manifesto 2025: One crore jobs, free electricity and major infra projects among promises

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The event took place at Hotel Maurya in Patna and was attended by senior leaders from all NDA constituents, including the BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM and RLM.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the NDA's Sankalp Patra launch event. Other leaders in attendance included Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Samrat Choudhary.
The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
Key promises in NDA’s poll manifesto in Bihar
- More than one crore jobs.
- Rs 1 lakh crore investment in agricultural infrastructure.
- Seven new expressways under Bihar Gati Shakti initiative.
- Metro services in four new cities.
- Mega skill centre in every city.
- Industries in every district and 10 new business parks.
- Defence corridors and semiconductor manufacturing park.
- Rs 2 lakh financial aid for women under the Mahila Rojgar Yojana.
- 1 crore women to become Lakhpati Didis.
- Kisan Samman Nidhi to be increased to Rs 9,000.
- MSP guarantee for all crops.
- After training, sending Bihar’s youth across the globe for work.
- Financial aid up to Rs 10 lakh for the extremely backward classes (EBCs).
- A dedicated committee to prepare welfare schemes for the extremely backward classes.
- Rs 5000 crore to improve infrastructure of schools.
- Modernisation of 3600 km railway track.
- International-level medicity and medical college in every district.
- 125 units free electricity for every household.
- International airports in Patna, Darbangha, Purnea and Bhagalpur.
- Free education from KG to PG for poor families.
- 50 lakh new houses.
- Free ration scheme.
- Residential schools for SC students in every sub-division.
- Financial assistance for fish farmers increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 9,000.
- Mother Janaki's birthplace will be developed into a world-class spiritual city — Sitapuram.