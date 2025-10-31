NDA Bihar manifesto 2025: One crore jobs, free electricity and major infra projects among promises Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the NDA's Sankalp Patra launch event. Other leaders in attendance included Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Samrat Choudhary.

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar. The event took place at Hotel Maurya in Patna and was attended by senior leaders from all NDA constituents, including the BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), HAM and RLM.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP polls in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the NDA's Sankalp Patra launch event. Other leaders in attendance included Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha and Samrat Choudhary.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

Key promises in NDA’s poll manifesto in Bihar