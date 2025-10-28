Bihar election: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto 'Tejashwi Pran Patra', promises to make state crime-free Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to make Bihar a new state after the manifesto for Bihar elections was released.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan on Tuesday released its election manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025 and promised to make the state crime-free. In the manifesto, the Mahagathbandhan said every individual will be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and every family will receive 200 units of free electricity. The Mahagathbandhan further said within 20 days of forming the government, an act will be passed to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

During the release of the manifesto, Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani said, "Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar. For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public. The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'..."

Check Mahagathbandhan’s manifesto for Bihar election:

Within 20 days of forming the government, an act will be passed to provide government jobs to one member of every family in the state.

The Old Pension Scheme (OPS Scheme) will be implemented.

Under the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1, and Rs 30,000 per year for the next five years.

Every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

The constitutional rights of all minority communities will be protected.

The Waqf Amendment Bill will be put on hold, and the management of Waqf properties will be made more welfare-oriented and beneficial by making them transparent.

The management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived.

Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated.

Every individual will be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

To increase the 50% reservation limit proportionate to the population, a law passed by the Legislature will be sent to the Central Government for inclusion in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

The current 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies will be increased to 30%.

For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16% to 20%, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured.

Tejashwi Yadav promises to make Bihar a new state

During the releases of the manifesto, Mahagathbandhan CM candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Not only do we have to form the government in Bihar, we also have to make a new Bihar...The Mahagathbandhan alliance has released the Sankalp Patra for Bihar..."

Tejashwi calls Nitish Kumar a ‘puppet’ in NDA

Tejashwi Yadav went on to say, "...Nitish Kumar is like a puppet in NDA...The BJP is just using the face of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar...Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already confirmed that Nitish Kumar will not become the CM of Bihar...BJP will not make Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister after the elections...The INDIA alliance has declared me as the CM face, but NDA has not done even a single press conference to declare who will be the CM face of NDA..."

Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto: Check details

What Tejaswai Yadav said ahead of manifesto release

Ahead of the manifesto, RJD leader Tejaswai Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the INDIA bloc’s manifesto will be a vision document to make Bihar the number one state in the country.

“We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It (the manifesto) can also be called the ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ (Tejashwi’s resolution document),” he told reporters.



Slamming the NDA for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate, Yadav said, “We announced our CM face ahead of the polls. We are releasing our manifesto today. What about the NDA parties? They have neither declared their CM candidate nor released its manifesto. They simply copy our promises.”



The RJD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not done anything constructive for Bihar.



“Whenever the PM comes to Bihar… he abuses opposition leaders and promotes negative politics,” the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate alleged.



The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.