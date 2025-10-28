Mahagathbandhan's key guarantees for Bihar elections revealed by Congress leader before manifesto release As the Bihar Assembly election campaign kicks into high gear following the Chhath festival, Congress leader Krishna Allavaru has released the Mahagathbandhan’s key guarantees for the state.

Patna:

With Chhath festivities concluded, Bihar has entered full election mode. Leaders from all major political parties are preparing to launch rallies and public meetings across the state. Both the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are making concentrated efforts to engage voters ahead of the polls.

Mahagathbandhan’s guarantees shared by Congress leader

Ahead of the manifesto release in Patna, Congress leader Krishna Allavaru posted key commitments of the Mahagathbandhan for Bihar:

Monthly financial support of Rs 2,500 for women

Free medical treatment coverage up to Rs 25 lakh

3 to 5 dismil land allotment for landless families

Mahagathbandhan to release its manifesto today

In Patna, the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will release its election manifesto today, which is expected to focus on key issues such as employment, inflation, education, and farmers’ welfare. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also preparing to hold rallies in support of its candidates.

MRJD expels 27 rebel leaders

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday (October 27) expelled 27 leaders from the party for a period of six years on charges of "anti-party activities." According to an official statement from the party's state headquarters, the action was taken after receiving reports of several leaders contesting as independent candidates or opposing the official RJD nominees in various constituencies.

"Based on official information received by the State Headquarters regarding anti-party conduct, activities, and counter-active actions by certain colleagues contesting as independents or against the official candidates of the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025, the following party leaders/workers are expelled from the primary membership of the Rashtriya Janata Dal for six years," the party said.