RJD, Congress doing politics over 'burqa', want voting rights for infiltrators: CM Yogi in Bihar's Danapur

Patna:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a blistering attack at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for questioning the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, saying the Mahagathbandhan wants the infiltrators to vote in upcoming assembly polls to snatch the rights of the people of the state.

Adityanath was speaking at a poll rally in Danapur in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Kripal Yadav. This was Adityanath's first election rally in Bihar.

"RJD, Congress and the INDI alliance are now doing politics over 'burqa'. Should they (infiltrators) be allowed to vote in Bihar? Should they be allowed to snatch the rights of the people of Bihar," Adityanath said, adding that RJD and Congress are against transparency in elections.

In his address, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lauded incumbent Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has transformed the state. He said the double-engine government is continuously working to develop the state, stressing that no one can now halt development in Bihar.

"The work that was done under the Nitish Kumar government in the last 20 years was exceptional," he said. "From 1990 to 2005, people witnessed the jungle raj in Bihar. They (RJD) turned Bihar to a land of dynastic politics and lawlessness. They spread lawlessness every where and the mafia received the then government's support. Because of this, the natives of the state left Bihar."

Adityanath also spoke about the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, calling it a shared heritage. He said the relationship between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is a "bond of one soul, a bond of one culture, and also a bond of one resolve."

"This relationship is as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Ram and Mother Janaki," the UP CM said, urging people to vote for the ruling NDA in Bihar.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Bihar in two phases - November 6 and 11. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on November 14.