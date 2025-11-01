OPINION | Bihar polls: Clash of three dons in Mokama Personal enmity between Anant Singh and Dularchand Yadav is nearly two decades old.

New Delhi:

Violence marred the election process in Mokama, Bihar. On Friday, supporters of two local dons clashed triggering tension between two castes. There were incidents of firing and stoning, and vehicles were smashed. Local gangsters threatened more killings as politics raged over a dead body.

Dularchand Yadav, a former acolyte of Lalu Prasad Yadav, is a local heavyweight and he has several criminal cases of kidnapping and murders pending against him. He was supporting the Jan Suraj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, who is pitted against local don and Janata Dal(U) candidate Anant Singh and RJD candidate Veena Devi, wife of another don Suraj Bhan.

On Friday, as a convoy of vehicles carrying the body of Dularchand Yadav was going to the hospital for post mortem, supporters of Yadav and Anant Singh clashed when some stones fell on the vehicle that was carrying the body. There were firings from both sides. Veena Devi's vehicle was also stoned.

Don Anant Singh alleged that Dularchand Yadav was killed by supporters of Suraj Bhan to corner electoral advantage, but Suraj Bhan says, the allegations are baseless and the murder must be probed by a retired judge. FIR has been filed against Anant Singh and his relatives, but will the don be arrested?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has raised this incident as an example of breakdown in law and order during Nitish Kumar's rule. Meanwhile, videos emerged showing Dularchand Yadav instigating his supporters to attack Anant Singh's men, minutes before his murder.

Personal enmity between Anant Singh and Dularchand Yadav is nearly two decades old. In 1991, Dularchand's name figured in the murder of a local Congress leader Sitaram Singh. This time, Dularchand wanted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to field Piyush Priyadarshi as candidate. Tejashwi had done a road show with Priyadarshi in Mokama and had distributed pens to supporters. But at the last moment, Tejashwi changed his mind and gave the party ticket to local don Surajbhan Singh's wife Veena Devi.

A furious Dularchand then supported Priyadarshi, who got the Jan Suraj ticket from Prashant Kishor. Dularchand went ahead full steam to campaign for Priyadarshi. You might wonder what this has got to do with Dularchand's murder. In Mokama, local people know Dularchand Yadav was a historysheeter, who wielded influence among Yadav voters. The Yadav and Bhumihar castes in Mokama have always been at opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Both Veena Devi of RJD and Anant Singh of JD-U belong to the Bhumihar caste. Piyush Priyadarshi was expecting votes from the Yadav caste with the help of Dularchand Yadav. This could have harmed both Veena Devi and Anant Singh during polling.

Now Anant Singh is facing flak for Dularchand's murder, and he may lose out on Yadav votes. So, even in a case of gruesome murder, in a state like Bihar, the castes of the victim and accused are taken into account.

I feel that, interference of dons, ex- or present, in politics is unacceptable. Mobilisation of castes in a bloody confrontation is objectionable.

One good thing is that people have now stopped fearing local dons. They have also stopped casting votes in favour of dons.

A big salute to Jemimah

Team India has scripted history by defeating Australia and entering the final of Women's World Cup. It successfully completed the biggest run chase in women's ODI. The Australian team, which has won four World Cups, and had been unbeatable in the last 15 matches, had posted a target of 339 runs for Team India to win. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur's team achieved this target in 48.3 overs.

The entire team played well, but Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the star. She scored an unbeaten 127 runs, while Harmanpreet posted 89 runs. After the historic win, Jemimah had tears in her eyes. She said, her personal achievement did not matter much. She wanted the team to win, and it did. Team India meets South Africa in Sunday's final.

Jemimah was looking fatigued during the last overs. She was finding it difficult to even stand erect on the pitch, but she did and earned victory for her team. Jemimah said, a line from the Holy Bible gave her the strength on the pitch.

She said, she was suffering from anxiety because of trolls who were after her on social media. But mental toughness, a killer instinct and support from teammates helped.

These are the key requirements for any player to achieve success. Nobody should bother about who writes what about whom on social media. A big salute to Jemimah.

