Massive crowd welcomes PM Modi in Patna: Supporters chant 'Modi, Modi', offer aarti during roadshow | WATCH Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a huge public rally in Nawada. The Prime Minister thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming enthusiasm, saying that the energy among the youth sends a strong message of “phir ek baar NDA sarkar.”

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Patna on Sunday. Receiving a rousing welcome by thousands of supporters, PM Modi set the tone for the NDA’s election push. Amid tight security, people cheered, waved BJP flags, and chanted “Modi, Modi” as the Prime Minister’s convoy passed through the city.

Women were seen offering aarti from their balconies, while others showered flower petals along the route, turning the roadshow into a festive celebration.

PM Modi’s mega roadshow after rally in Nawada

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed a huge public rally in Nawada. The Prime Minister thanked the people of Bihar for their overwhelming enthusiasm, saying that the energy among the youth sends a strong message of “phir ek baar NDA sarkar.” He said the crowd’s response reflected the people’s faith in the NDA’s development-focused governance model. “The energy here shows Bihar’s trust in our vision for progress,” PM Modi remarked.

Sharp dig at RJD-Congress alliance

In his speech, the Prime Minister launched a fierce attack on the opposition alliance, accusing both the RJD and Congress of putting family interests before public welfare. “Both RJD and Congress are only centred around their families. One is the most corrupt family in Bihar, the other is the most corrupt family in the country,” he said.

PM Modi also mocked the alliance’s internal rifts, claiming that Congress and RJD were working against each other despite their partnership.

“The entire country saw how the RJD fielded its own candidate against the Bihar Congress president. The news is that Congress is determined to defeat the RJD at every booth,” he added. Recalling the days of RJD’s rule, PM Modi described it as an era of “Jungle Raj” marked by crime and corruption.

“RJD’s Jungle Raj had only one identity katta (guns), cruelty, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption,” he said, adding that even a salary hike once meant more extortion during that time. He contrasted this with the NDA’s governance model, highlighting transparency and direct benefit transfers. Modi said that ₹650 crore had been deposited directly into the accounts of two lakh farmers in Bihar, ensuring funds reached the intended beneficiaries without middlemen.

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to supporting small farmers who, he said, had been neglected by previous governments. “Post-independence governments did not prioritise the interests of small farmers... But this is Modi — the one whom no one asked about, Modi cares for them,” he declared.

He also assured the youth that the NDA government would create enough opportunities within Bihar itself, saying, “It’s Modi’s guarantee that the youth of Bihar will work in Bihar in the future.”

Drawing a symbolic contrast between the past and present, PM Modi said Bihar had moved from the days of darkness to the era of light. “People used to dry clothes on electric wires. We changed that,” he recalled, urging the crowd to turn on their mobile flashlights and adding, “Now tell me, when you have such a bright light in your palms, who needs the lantern?”

He further said that even Maoist insurgents had turned towards peace and democracy under his government.

“The urban naxals living in cities have lost their sleep seeing that Maoist terrorists, who once carried weapons in their hands, are now carrying a Constitution in their hands,” he said.