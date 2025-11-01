Bihar: Mokama tense after Dularchand Yadav's death; postmortem reveals ruptured lung and broken ribs Violence continued a day later when RJD candidate Veena Devi’s convoy was attacked. The episode has reignited the decades-long rivalry between Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, highlighting escalating political tensions in Mokama as Bihar heads into elections.

Patna:

The death of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, just ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, has sent shockwaves across the state. The postmortem report revealed that Yadav died due to a ruptured lung and multiple rib fractures, which led to internal bleeding. Doctors listed cardio-pulmonary failure with blunt injury to the chest and head as the official cause of death, indicating that his heart and respiratory system collapsed due to the severe trauma.

Violence erupts during election campaign

The fatal incident took place on Thursday near Taratard village when Dularchand Yadav, a known rival of JDU candidate Anant Singh, was campaigning for Jan Suraj Party candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. During the campaign, a violent clash broke out, leaving Yadav with several injuries, including a bullet wound that pierced through his leg. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

FIR filed against Anant Singh and associates

Following the incident, Yadav’s grandson lodged an FIR naming Anant Singh, his nephews Ranveer Singh and Karmveer Singh, and two others. The accused has been charged under multiple sections, including murder and attempt to murder. Police sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the case has been registered under serious criminal provisions.

Police action: Two officers suspended

In the aftermath, the Patna Police suspended two officers—Ghoswari SHO, Sub-Inspector Madhu Sudan, and Bhadaur SHO, Sub-Inspector Ravi Ranjan—for alleged negligence, as the violent clash occurred under their jurisdiction. Both officers are facing a departmental inquiry.

Tension high in Mokama as political heat rises

The incident has heightened tensions in Mokama and the surrounding areas, with heavy police deployment to prevent further unrest. Political parties have begun trading accusations, with opposition leaders demanding a fair investigation and accountability. As Bihar gears up for elections, the death of Dularchand Yadav has added a volatile dimension to the already charged political atmosphere.

Decades-old rivalry fuels Mokama violence

The incident has reignited the decades-old rivalry between Mokama’s two notorious power centers—“Chhote Sarkar” Anant Singh and “Dada” Surajbhan Singh—whose political and personal battles have long defined the region’s turbulent politics. Anant Singh, a long-time JD(U) strongman, and Surajbhan Singh, whose wife Veena Devi is contesting on an RJD ticket, have historically clashed over influence and control in Mokama, turning the region into a hotspot during elections.