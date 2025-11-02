Rahul Gandhi promises Nalanda-like university, reiterates 'PM can do anything for votes' Rahul Gandhi promised that if the INDIA alliance comes to power, Bihar will get a world-class university similar to Nalanda University. He also assured that the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would work for every community, not for any particular caste.

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a promise to the people of the state while addressing a large crowd in Begusarai on Sunday. He said that when the Mahagathbandhan comes to power, it will focus on improving the education system and creating world-class opportunities for students.

“I give you my personal guarantee that the day the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, we will open a university in Bihar as good as Nalanda University. Students from across the world will come here to study,” said Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi assured that a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar would serve all sections of society.

“If we form a government in Bihar, it will be a government for everyone, not for one caste or community,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi again

Rahul Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making promises only during election campaigns. “Modi ji comes before elections, gives speeches, and promises to do whatever you ask. But once the elections are over, he doesn’t return to Bihar or listen to your issues,” Gandhi said.

He further mocked the Prime Minister, adding, “The PM can do anything for votes. Tell him to do yoga, and he will perform a few asanas for the camera.” Taking a swipe at the government’s handling of unemployment, Gandhi said the PM is trying to distract young people from real issues.

“Instead of providing jobs, the Prime Minister is asking the youth to watch social media reels. He wants to divert their attention so they don’t raise questions about unemployment,” he said.