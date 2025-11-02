Anant Singh's first remark after arrest in Dular Chand Yadav murder case: 'Have faith in people of Mokama' Controversial former Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who seeks to reclaim Mokama seat on a ticket of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), was arrested in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav.

Mokama:

Just hours after getting arrested in connection with the death of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav, former Bihar MLA and Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, posted a video message on his social media expressing "complete faith" in people's support ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Satyamev Jayate!: Anant Singh

Singh, who is contesting the Mokama Assembly seat this time, took to Facebook to share a video that features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!"

Bihar Police arrests Anant Singh

Anant Singh, a local strongman, was arrested in a late-night operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav, officials said. Singh, who has been under the scanner since the killing of Yadav, who recently clashed with his sympathisers, was picked up from his house in Barh, about 200 km from the state capital.

Police also arrested two other persons, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were also present when the incident took place. All three will soon be produced before the magistrate today.

Dular Chand Yadav murder

Dular Chand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj worker, was killed during clashes while campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Mokama on Thursday. The incident had taken place close to the Bhadaur and Ghoswari police stations in the Mokama area.

According to Yadav’s post-mortem report, he died of cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs by a hard and blunt substance.

His family members have blamed Anant Singh for the incident. Grandson of the deceased said the ‘brahambhoj' ritual will not be performed unless "all five accused are arrested and sentenced to death".

"We are demanding that all five people involved in the killing of my grandfather must be arrested. My grandfather was killed by his opponents with the help of the administration... We will not proceed with the 'Brahambhoj', a ritual performed after the death of a person, unless all five accused are arrested and sentenced to death," Yadav's grandson told PTI.

Singh has distanced himself from the incident. However, the police registered a case against the local strongman. Meanwhile, the polling in Mokama will be held in the first phase on November 6, and the result will be declared on November 14.

