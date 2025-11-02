'Maha jungle raj' in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav tears into NDA over Dular Chand Yadav's killing in Mokama Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Dular Chand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj worker, was killed during clashes while campaigning in Mokama on Thursday. His family members have blamed Anant Singh, JDU candidate from Mokama, for the incident.

Patna:

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a blistering attack at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and said there is a 'maha jungle raj' in Bihar. Yadav, a former Bihar deputy chief minister, was responding to media persons in response to Anant Singh's arrest in connection with the killing of Jan Suraaj worker Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama.

"The way that incident happened, this was bound to happen. Today, the PM is coming, and a father-son duo in Rohtas has been killed - there is ‘maha jungle raj’, but the PM doesn’t see this," Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The RJD leader also said the grand alliance, which also includes the Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties, will win upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. He added that the swearing in ceremony of the next government will take place on November 18 if the INDIA bloc comes to power.

"We are going to form the government on November 14 and take the oath on November 18. Between November 26 and January 26, irrespective of caste or religion, every criminal will be jailed," PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

Anant Singh's arrest and Dular Chand Yadav's killing

Dular Chand Yadav, a Jan Suraaj worker, was killed during clashes while campaigning in Mokama on Thursday. His family members have blamed Anant Singh, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate from Mokama, for the incident. Singh on the midnight of Sunday was arrested by the police, which said the JDU leader was present at the site when Yadav was killed.

"We are demanding that all five people involved in the killing of my grandfather must be arrested. My grandfather was killed by his opponents with the help of the administration... We will not proceed with the 'Brahambhoj', a ritual performed after the death of a person, unless all five accused are arrested and sentenced to death," Yadav's grandson told PTI.

Singh has distanced himself from the incident. However, the police registered a case against the local strongman. Meanwhile, the polling in Mokama will be held in the first phase on November 6, and the result will be declared on November 14.