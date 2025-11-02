'RJD ne Congress ke kanpatti par katta rakh kar CM post chori kar liya': PM Modi at Arrah rally PM Narendra Modi further said that there is a huge conflict between the RJD and the Congress. Congress's demands were not taken into account in the manifesto.

Arrah:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that there is massive infighting within the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, claiming that the RJD forced the Congress to accept its leader as the chief ministerial candidate "at gunpoint." Continuing his attack on the Mahagathbandhan, the Prime Minister said that the Congress and RJD are working to destroy Bihar's identity and urged voters to remain alert and aware of the intentions of these two parties.

It is pertinent to mention that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been announced as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

RJD-Congress will turn on each other after elections: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Arrah, PM Modi said, "Congress didn’t want to name the RJD leader as the CM face, 'lekin RJD ne Congress ke kanpatti par katta rakh kar CM post chori kar liya'. (The Congress didn't want to name the RJD leader as the CM face, but the RJD held a gun to Congress's head and snatched the CM post.)"

He further said that there is already intense hatred among the Mahagathbandhan partners even before the elections, and after the polls, they are likely to turn against each other.

"There is a huge conflict between the RJD and the Congress. Congress's demands were not taken into account in the manifesto... There is so much hatred between them before the elections, and after the elections, they will turn on each other. They cannot be trusted," he said.

Both Pakistan, Congress could not recover from Op Sindoor shock: PM Modi

"When blasts were happening in Pakistan, Congress’ ‘royal family' lost their sleep. To date, both Pakistan and Congress’ naamdars haven’t recovered from Operation Sindoor," said PM Modi.

RJD called Maha Kumbh 'faltu'

PM Modi further launched a scathing attack on the RJD, accusing the party of insulting the sentiments of Hindus. He said the RJD had called the Maha Kumbh "faltu" and disrespected the sacred Chhath Puja.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Bihar should have the first right over the state's resources, not infiltrators. Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, he alleged that the party insulted BR Ambedkar because he was becoming more popular than the Congress' first family.

"The leaders of RJD-Congress are experts in disrespecting our faith. The leaders of the RJD called the Prayag Kumbh Mela 'faltu'. A 'naamdar' of Congress said that the 'Chhath Maha Parv' is a drama. Bihar will never forgive those who disrespect our faith...A very harsh punishment should be given to those who disrespect our faith so that no one again dares to disrespect 'Chhath Maha Parv'...," he said.

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav stirred a controversy after he said that the Maha Kumbh has 'no importance' and it is completely 'meaningless'. "The Kumbh has no meaning... It is just meaningless," the former Bihar chief minister had said when asked about the massive crowd at the Kumbh in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi on Sikh genocide

PM Modi said that while the RJD brought 'Jungle Raaj' and appeasement politics to Bihar, the Congress's identity is tied to the 1984 Sikh genocide. He reminded the people that on November 1 and 2, 1984, Congress members carried out the massacre of Sikhs in Delhi and several other parts of the country.

"If RJD brought 'Jungle Raaj' and appeasement politics to Bihar, then Congress's identity is linked to the genocide of Sikhs. This was on November 1st and 2nd in 1984. Today is also November 2nd. The members of the Congress party carried out the Sikh genocide in Delhi and many other parts of the country on November 1st and 2nd of 1984. Even today, Congress is giving new positions to the perpetrators of the Sikh genocide within its party with full respect. They are promoting them. Be it Congress or RJD, they have no remorse for their sins," he said.

