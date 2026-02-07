Advertisement
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Polling 2026 LIVE: The polling, which will be held across 12 districts in three divisions, will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm, as per the State Election Commission.

Voters outside a polling booth/ File photo
The crucial elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra is being held on Saturday amid tightened security across the state. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the polling began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm, and the counting of votes will be held from 10 am on February 9 (Monday). These elections, which have been pending since 2022, will decide the fate of 7,438 candidates across 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats. Approximately 2.09 crore voters -  1,06,33,269 male voters, 1,01,86,965 female voters and 468 voters from other categories - are eligible to cast their votes in the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis polls in the state. Each of the voters will cast two votes: one for Zilla Parishads and one Panchayat Samitis, as per the Maharashtra SEC.

The Maharashtra SEC has said that the voters can also use the 'Matadhikar' mobile application to find their names and polling stations. For these elections, which are being held across 12 districts across three divisions (Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur), the poll body has set up 25,471 polling stations. More than 1.28 lakh security personnel, including 125 returning officers and 125 assistant returning officers, have also been deployed. The poll body has appealed to people to come in large numbers and cast their votes in the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis elections across 12 districts of the state.

 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 1.28 lakh security personnel deployed

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission has deployed more than 1.28 lakh security personnel for these elections. This also includes 125 returning officers and 125 assistant returning officers.

     

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 25,000 poling stations setup

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has set up 25,471 polling stations in 12 districts across three divisions.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voters to cast two votes

    The Maharashtra State Election Commission has said that each voter will cast two votes: one for Zilla Parishads and one Panchayat Samitis.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 2.09 crore voters to exercise their franchise

    As per the State Election Commission, in these elections, more than 2.09 crore voters - 1,06,33,269 male voters, 1,01,86,965 female voters and 468 voters from other categories - are eligible to cast their votes.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling begins!

    The polling for the important Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections has started in 12 districts of Maharashtra.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Voting to begin shortly

    The polling for the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will begin shortly at 7.30 am.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling in over 2,100 seats

    The polling is being held across 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, the Maharashtra State Election Commission said earlier.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Over 7,400 candidates in fray

    According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will decide the fate of 7,438 candidates. 

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling across 12 districts

    The polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be held in 12 districts - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - across three divisions.

  • 7:08 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Results on February 9

    The results for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will be declared on February 9 (Monday). It will begin at 10 am, as per the SEC.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Feb 07, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Polling to begin shortly

    The polling for the high-stake Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections will begin in Maharashtra at 7.30 am. It will continue till 5.30 pm, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

