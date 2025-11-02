'Portfolios for kidnapping, extortion and murder will be created if Tejashwi becomes Bihar CM': Amit Shah Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In his remarks in Muzaffarpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a new ministry will be formed for flood-free Bihar if the ruling NDA returns to power in the state.

Muzaffarpur:

Launching a blistering attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that three new portfolios will be created for 'kidnapping, extortion and murder' in Bihar if the RJD-Congress-Vikassheel Insaand Party combine is voted to power and Tejashwi Yadav becomes the next chief minister in the state.

Speaking at poll rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the union home minister said while Congress MP Sonia Gandhi wants her son Rahul to become the prime minister, RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav wants his son Tejashwi to become the Bihar chief minister. However, Shah asserted that both posts are not vacant.

"Lalu ji and Sonia ji do not care about the nation. Lalu ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make his son the Prime Minister. Their wish will never get fulfilled as Nitish Kumar is the CM of Bihar and Narendra Modi is the PM of the nation," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In his remarks, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president also said a new ministry will be formed for flood-free Bihar if the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returns to power in the state. Lauding PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, he said the efforts of the two leaders have helped in developing Bihar.

Shah said under the NDA, Bihar has become the first state in India to export rail engines, as he urged the people to vote for the ruling alliance in the upcoming polls.

"You shouldn't vote to make a candidate an MLA or a minister. You should vote to save Bihar from 'jungle raj'. During Lalu-Rabri's 15-year rule, the situation in Bihar deteriorated significantly... If the people of Muzaffarpur decide to vote for the NDA, no one can bring back 'jungle raj'," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Polling for the two phase assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be held on November 14.