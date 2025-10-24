Fight in Bihar between NDA, 'Lathbandhan': PM Modi's swipe at RJD, Congress in Begusarai Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: In his rally in Begusarai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the contest this time is between the ruling NDA and the 'Lathbandhan', as he took a dig at the Congress and the RJD.

Begusarai:

Taking a swipe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the leaders of 'jungle raj' only cared about their families and destroyed the lives of the youth in Bihar, but the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the state prosperous.

Addressing his second rally of the day in poll-bound Bihar's Begusarai, the prime minister said the people in the state don't need the lantern (RJD's poll symbol), as they now have the flashlight in their mobile phones. The RJD, he said, was also responsible for the migration of youth from Bihar.

He said the NDA has ended the 'jungle raj' and brought good governance to the state, while adding that this time the contest in Bihar is between the ruling alliance the 'Maha lathbandhan'. "You all must remember that investors run away at the very mention of RJD-Congress. Those who grab land from the poor in the name of jobs will never give you employment," he said.

'Because of RJD's arrogance, JMM left alliance'

PM Modi also launched a scathing attack at the RJD over Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's decision to withdraw its six candidates from Bihar polls, saying the JMM left the Mahagathbandhan because of the arrogance of Lalu Prasad Yadav's party.

For the unversed, JMM had fielded six candidates but has announced that it would not contest the Bihar elections, citing a political conspiracy by the RJD and the Congress. The JMM has also announced that it would now reconsider its alliance with the two parties in Jharkhand.

"The RJD hasn't won an election in the last two decades, but it remains stuck in its arrogance. It was this arrogance that they threw JMM out the alliance," PM Modi said.

"Congress has been a follower of the RJD in Bihar for thirty-five years... They even misled the VIP... When self-interest prevails, and loot is the goal, that's exactly what the RJD and Congress are doing. They first sell tickets, then commit scams," he added.

The polling for the assembly election in Bihar will take place on November 6 and 11, and the results will be declared on November 14.