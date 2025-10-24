Bihar Polls - 'Mahagathbandhan to make more deputy CMs representing other religions, sections': Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Mahagathbandhan has announced RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and VIP supremo Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face.

Patna:

A day after Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahani was declared the Mahagathbandhan's deputy chief ministerial face for the two-phase Bihar assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced on Friday that there will be more deputy CMs "representing other religions and different sections of the society" once the alliance comes to power in the state.

"Mukesh Sahani will become the deputy CM and will raise the voice of the people from extremely backward classes... We will also make more deputy CMs representing other religions and sections of society," the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said, while speaking at a rally in Bihar's Saharsa.

Sahani, the deputy CM face of Mahagathbandhan

Sahani was declared the grand alliance's deputy CM face at a press conference in Patna on Thursday. Additionally, Yadav was named the CM candidate of the alliance. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who on Wednesday met RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi at their residence in Patna.

"I was awaiting this moment for 3.5 years. The moment has now come. Not just VIP or Mukesh Sahani, lakhs of people of the party were waiting for this," Sahani said on Thursday. "Mahagathbandhan is united and strong. In the time to come, we will work and form our Government."

Interestingly, Sahani had demanded at least 40 seats for his party, but the RJD and the Congress had shown their reluctance in doing so. Later, he settled for 15 seats after he was promised the position of the deputy chief minister if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state.

In the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, Sahani's party was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Back then, the VIP was given 11 seats and it had managed to bag four of them. However, three of his MLAs later switched to the BJP, while one had passed away.

The two-phase assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 14.