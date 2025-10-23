RJD alleges EC bowed to Amit Shah's pressure after Shweta Suman's nomination cancelled in Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The party (RJD) stated that Shweta Suman, a permanent resident of the constituency, had filed her nomination on October 20, which was originally accepted by the Returning Officer.

Patna:

In a major political controversy ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday (October 23) accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting under the influence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This came after the party’s candidate, Shweta Suman, had her nomination from the Mohania constituency (Kaimur district) cancelled by election authorities.

Issuing a press statement, the RJD alleged that the EC’s decision was politically motivated and taken under undue pressure. “At the behest of Amit Shah, the Election Commission has already begun stealing seats even before voting. Our candidate Shweta Suman’s nomination has been unjustly cancelled, violating the principles of democracy and fair elections,” the party said.

Nomination rejected over caste certificate dispute

According to officials, Suman’s nomination was rejected on grounds of irregularities in her caste certificate. However, the RJD strongly contested this, claiming that all her documents, including the caste certificate, were valid, genuine, and government-certified.

The party said Suman, a long-time permanent resident of the area, had submitted her nomination on October 20, which was initially approved by the Returning Officer (RO). Two rival candidates later challenged the validity of her caste certificate, leading to a review.

On October 22, the RO cancelled Suman’s nomination, citing a report by the Circle Officer (CO) of Durgavati, which claimed the certificate was not in line with procedural rules. The RJD, however, argued that no legal due process was followed, and there was no proper hearing or scrutiny committee, as mandated by the Supreme Court and reaffirmed in a Patna High Court judgment (Baidyanath Singh v. State of Bihar).

Shweta Suman breaks down, alleges pressure from BJP

Visibly emotional, Shweta Suman addressed media persons on Wednesday (October 22), claiming that her nomination was cancelled due to pressure from top BJP leaders and central authorities.

“Pressure was constantly being placed on the Returning Officer and Circle Officer from Delhi. They said they were helpless. The BJP, PM Modi, and Amit Shah were putting pressure,” she alleged, adding that she planned to appeal to the court against the decision.

Suman also accused the Election Commission of bias, claiming that BJP candidate Sangeeta Kumari was given leniency despite submitting her caste certificate after the official nomination deadline. “Since she’s from the BJP, nothing will be done,” Suman alleged.

Major setback for RJD ahead of polls

The cancellation of Shweta Suman’s nomination is seen as a significant blow to the RJD in the Kaimur region, especially as the Bihar Assembly elections are just weeks away. Polling in the state will be conducted in two phases- on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14. The controversy has added fresh tension between the RJD and the BJP, intensifying an already charged political atmosphere in the run-up to the polls.