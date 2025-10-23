VIP chief Mukesh Sahani announced as Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face for Bihar assembly election The announcement in this regard was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a joint press conference by the coalition leaders in Patna.

Patna:

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani was on Thursday announced as Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face for upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. The announcement in this regard was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a joint press conference by the coalition leaders in Patna.

“It has been unanimously decided that our partner, OBC leader Mukesh Sahani, will be the Deputy Chief Minister face of our alliance. His journey has been one of immense struggle and perseverance. Through dedication and hard work, he has consistently stood up for the poor and tirelessly served his community,” Gehlot said.

Mahagathbandhan stands strong in fight againt NDA, says Sahani

Mukesh Sahani said he was eagerly waiting for this moment and Mahagathbandhan stands strong in fight againt NDA. He said the Opposition coalition will form the government in Bihar.

"I was awaiting this moment for 3.5 years. The moment has now come. Not just VIP or Mukesh Sahani, lakhs of people of the party were waiting for this. BJP broke our party and poached our MLAs...At that time, we had pledged with Ganga jal in our hands - 'BJP ko jab tak hum todenge nahi, tab tak chhoddenge nahi'...Time has come, standing strong with Mahagathbandhan, we will form our Govt in Bihar and oust BJP from the state. Mahagathbandhan is united and strong. In the time to come, we will work and form our Government," Sahani said.

Tejashwi Yadav announced as Mahagathbandhan's CM face

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was on Thursday announced as the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This was announced during a key presser by the opposition alliance.

"After talks with all senior leaders, the alliance has decided that Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM face of Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming Bihar polls. He has a long future ahead," Gehlot announced.

Bihar Election 2025

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

