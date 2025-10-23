Live Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan likely to announce seat-sharing plan in key presser today The Congress high command on Wednesday rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the alliance. Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan is set to hold a joint press conference today amid the ruckus over seat sharing ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar. The Grand Alliance is likely to announce Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress high command on Wednesday rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the alliance. Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He said the Mahagathbandhan was united and ready to fight the polls, adding that there could be a friendly contest in 4–5 seats.

Meanwhile, the RJD has extended its support to Independent candidate Ravi Paswan, son of veteran leader Chhedi Paswan, from the Mohania constituency. This move comes hours after the RJD’s official candidate, Shweta Suman, was disqualified from contesting the polls.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.