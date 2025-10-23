Advertisement
  3. Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan likely to announce seat-sharing plan in key presser today

The Congress high command on Wednesday rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the alliance. Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11.
Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan is set to hold a joint press conference today amid the ruckus over seat sharing ahead of the first phase of polling in Bihar. The Grand Alliance is likely to announce Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. The Congress high command on Wednesday rushed senior party leader Ashok Gehlot to Patna to defuse tensions within the alliance. Gehlot met RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He said the Mahagathbandhan was united and ready to fight the polls, adding that there could be a friendly contest in 4–5 seats.

Meanwhile, the RJD has extended its support to Independent candidate Ravi Paswan, son of veteran leader Chhedi Paswan, from the Mohania constituency. This move comes hours after the RJD’s official candidate, Shweta Suman, was disqualified from contesting the polls.

The Assembly Elections of Bihar will be conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Live updates :Bihar Election LIVE:

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    'Mahagathbandhan incapable of running government,' Bihar BJP chief

    Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said that there was an infighting in the Mahagathbandhan. He said the people who cannot divide seats will not be able to run the government.   

     

     

  • 8:52 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mahagathbandhan’s press conference at Patna’s Hotel Maurya at 11 am today

    A press conference of the Mahagathbandhan will be held at 11 am today at Hotel Maurya in Patna. The stage for the press conference has already been set up in the hotel. Only a picture of Tejashwi Yadav has been placed on the stage. It is being believed that today the Mahagathbandhan may officially announce Tejashwi Yadav as their Chief Ministerial candidate. For the first time, this press conference will reveal how many seats each constituent party of the Mahagathbandhan will contest. 

     

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Mahagathbandhan press conference scheduled today at Patna

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    FIR filed against AIMIM’s Mahua candidate Bachha Rai

    FIR has been filed against AIMIM’s Mahua candidate Bachha Rai for sharing a fake video.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Tejashwi Yadav’s posters put up at Mahagathbandhan press conference venue

    Boards and posters with photos of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav were put up at the venue of Mahagathbandhan press conference that will be held today in Patna. 

     

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    RJD backs Independent candidate Ravi Paswan in Mohania

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Last day for withdrawal of nominations for second phase election today

    Today is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Voting for 122 constituencies across 20 districts will be held on November 11 for this phase.

     

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Established rule of law in 20 years, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said he has proactively worked towards establishing the rule of law in the past 20 years. He attacked erstwhile RJD rule, stating that people could not step out of their homes after evening.  

     

     

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    My only aim is to make Tejashwi CM, says RJD's Lalganj candidate Shivani Shukla

    "This is not my fight; this is the people's fight. The people of Lalganj are fighting for themselves... When I initially did not get the ticket, I had said that I would fight for Tejashwi because my only aim is to make him the CM. This is not my fight," she said. 

     

     

  • 7:05 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi's son alleges Rahul Gandhi denied him Bihar poll ticket

    Bhagirath Manjhi, son of 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi, on Wednesday alleged that he was denied a Congress ticket for the Bihar assembly polls despite an assurance from party leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking to reporters, Bhagirath Manjhi claimed he had stayed in Delhi for four days, met the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and submitted the required documents, but was not given a ticket.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    Mahagathbandhan to hold joint press conference today

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Oct 23, 2025
    Posted by Abhishek Sheoran

    RJD backs Independent candidate Ravi Paswan in Mohania

    The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday extended its support to Independent candidate Ravi Paswan, son of veteran leader Chhedi Paswan, from the Mohania constituency. This move comes hours after RJD’s official candidate, Shweta Suman, was disqualified from contesting the polls.

     

