'BJP won't make Nitish Kumar chief minister': Tejashwi jabs at NDA after being named Mahagathbandhan CM face

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate. Alongside him, VIP leader Mukesh Sahani has been chosen as the deputy chief ministerial face. The decision was made public by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during the INDIA bloc’s joint press conference in Patna.

Tejashwi's sharp dig at NDA, says ‘no roadmap for Bihar’s future’

Speaking at the press conference, Tejashwi Yadav launched a strong attack on the ruling NDA, accusing it of lacking a clear vision for Bihar’s growth. “NDA has no roadmap for Bihar’s development,” he said, claiming that the alliance was simply copying the INDIA bloc’s election promises.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not naming Nitish Kumar as the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, he said, “BJP won’t make Nitish Kumar Chief Minister again.” Tejashwi claimed that the Mahagathbandhan’s goal was not only to form a government but to rebuild Bihar.

He thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi for their continued support.

Gehlot’s intervention to calm alliance rife

The announcement came a day after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was sent to Patna by the party high command to ease tensions among Mahagathbandhan partners. Reports had suggested growing unease within the alliance over “friendly fights.” After meeting RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Gehlot assured that the alliance remained “fully united.”

CPI leader Ram Naresh Pandey also reiterated that Tejashwi Yadav was the “undisputed CM face” of the Mahagathbandhan.

Bihar elections 2025

The upcoming Bihar Assembly election is expected to be a direct contest between the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP. Meanwhile, the NDA, comprises the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.